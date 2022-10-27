When Lt. Eric Kroll responded to a backup request in Pittsburgh, he found another officer standing aside while he watched a woman restraining a man nearly twice her size.

“It took a minute for me to process what was going on,” he said at last week’s annual meeting of Mental Health America of Southwestern PA, held in Monroeville. “She was holding him down by the shoulders and he was trying to push her off. The officer came to me and told me that she was his mother and that he was having a meltdown. I could see fear in her eyes and I told her that we were here to help and to do whatever you need us to do.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.