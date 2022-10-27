When Lt. Eric Kroll responded to a backup request in Pittsburgh, he found another officer standing aside while he watched a woman restraining a man nearly twice her size.
“It took a minute for me to process what was going on,” he said at last week’s annual meeting of Mental Health America of Southwestern PA, held in Monroeville. “She was holding him down by the shoulders and he was trying to push her off. The officer came to me and told me that she was his mother and that he was having a meltdown. I could see fear in her eyes and I told her that we were here to help and to do whatever you need us to do.”
The woman continued to restrain her son until he calmed down 15 minutes later. When it was over, the man looked at Kroll and asked, “Jail?”
“I said no jail,” the lieutenant said. “I told him, ‘Get up, put your shoes and socks back on and you can go.’ He sat on the wall a couple of minutes and then walked off. Would we have reacted that way in 1993? Probably not.”
The officers recognized a mental health incident, not a crime. Kroll credited that to the more recent years when mental health professionals have educated law enforcement and the public about behaviors that are not crimes, but stem from mental health issues.
“We don’t want those individuals to be incarcerated,” said Laurie Barnett Levine, CEO of the nonprofit based in Greensburg. “We don’t want our jails and prisons to become the new mental health hospitals.”
Kroll, the keynote speaker at the meeting, has been a member of Pittsburgh’s Bureau of Police since 1995 and has been involved in training recruits and emergency management.
“He has spoken about the importance of understanding who the police are responding to and the knowledge to assess the situation,” Levine said. “The police do an outstanding job and have to be aware of their own safety and to create a safer situation. But if we can get them to understand that when the person has a mental illness or disability to not press charges against them, we can find a way to get them help.”
Kroll spoke about other scenarios where a person may be misunderstood because of being hearing impaired, or developmentally delayed, or have a condition that causes them to shut down or become frightened.
“There is not one solution that will fit everything, but there are some things that can make it better,” he said. “One of the first things is training to learn different aspects of mental health and how to interact. We are working with different advocacy groups on how to deal with this.”
Elena LaQuatra, a reporter for WTAE-TV, was the featured speaker for the meeting. Levine introduced her as someone with resilience in overcoming a 100% hearing loss that occurred when she had bacterial meningitis at 4 years old. She overcame the adversity with a cochlear implant and spent years rehabilitating her hearing and language skills.
“She became Miss Pennsylvania and she is a news announcer. She has just had an incredible journey and she is so inspiring,” Levine said. “She has a hidden disability that like mental illness is a hidden disability. I asked her to be a speaker because her message of resilience and hope is applicable to individuals with mental illness. You don’t know what the other person is going through, so be kind.”
Joni S. Schwager of Pittsburgh was the recipient of the Fred Funari MHA Award of Distinction. This is the 58th year of presenting the award that’s named after one of the MHA founders.
Schwager is the executive director of the Staunton Farm Foundation that awards grants for behavioral health in 10 counties of southwestern Pennsylvania. She has overseen the distribution of more than $40 million during her tenure. MHA has been one of the recipients.
“Joni has truly changed the landscape of behavioral health for many years to come,” Levine said. “Because of her outspoken passionate advocacy, she strongly is on a campaign to fight stigma and advocates for greater funding for mental health services. She has tremendous respect for human services. Joni really gets it. She gets it and she lives it. She is articulate, thoughtful and thought provoking. We are extremely grateful to her.”
For information about programs and services, visit mhaswpa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.