A little Yorkshire terrier who was eventually named Chives was found roaming the streets and was picked up by Hoffman’s Animal Control in Delmont. No one came to claim her and visitors looking to adopt passed her over, probably because of the massive growths coming out of her ears.

After three weeks, the facility contacted LuAnn Hutcheson at Action For Animals Humane Society (AFA) in Derry Township and asked if she could help. Hutcheson, the shelter manager, picked up the little dog and took her back to the facility on state Route 217. There, AFA’s resident veterinarian Dr. Trish Mucci reconstructed the dog’s ear canals.

