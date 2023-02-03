A little Yorkshire terrier who was eventually named Chives was found roaming the streets and was picked up by Hoffman’s Animal Control in Delmont. No one came to claim her and visitors looking to adopt passed her over, probably because of the massive growths coming out of her ears.
After three weeks, the facility contacted LuAnn Hutcheson at Action For Animals Humane Society (AFA) in Derry Township and asked if she could help. Hutcheson, the shelter manager, picked up the little dog and took her back to the facility on state Route 217. There, AFA’s resident veterinarian Dr. Trish Mucci reconstructed the dog’s ear canals.
That was in December of 2013 and the surgery was paid for by Lauren’s Wing: The Fund For Animal Care. The 6-year-old Yorkie was the first animal that the nonprofit helped, and the 80th is Gideon, who was the first for 2023.
On Feb. 11, Lauren’s Wing will be celebrating its 10th anniversary at AFA’s annual Love Is in the Air fundraiser when the shelter will be marking its 40th anniversary. The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rizzo’s Malabar Inn Reception Hall & Banquet Facility in Crabtree.
Lauren’s Wing was founded in 2013 by Karen Highlands of Jeannette in memory of her daughter Lauren Thompson, who lost her life in a traffic crash in June 2011. She was 30 years old.
Hutcheson, in 2013, was scrambling for funds to help a dog that was hit by a car and wound up at the veterinary school hospital at Ohio State University in Columbus. She was calling all the board members to ask for help.
“Then I met Karen and she said, ‘How can I help you?’ and I told her,” Hutcheson said. “She took it from there and said that I would never have to worry about it again.”
Highlands founded the nonprofit Lauren’s Wing in the spring of 2013 and came under the umbrella of AFA.
“We didn’t have a dog until Chives, and that was almost December,” she said. “Then after that, it’s been rather consistent.”
That month, the fund also took in a stray cat named Melvin who needed specialty surgery to relieve chronic nasal infections and a cyst on his eye.
Then there were more, sometimes several in a month or sometimes several months would go by without any special needs. Some came from animal control and most have come from rural shelters or rescues in northern West Virginia and Ohio that, unlike most local shelters and rescues, don’t have the funds or donors for expensive treatment. Occasionally, there’s an owner surrender, but in all cases, the animals are surrendered to AFA.
If they are well enough to be transported, Hutcheson will make early morning or late night trips to pick them up. Then they will get the veterinary care that they need from Dr. Mucci or Dr. Mary Bowser, the other resident veterinarian. If the dog or cat needs specialty care, they are taken to several outside clinics including Ohio State University and Cheat Lake Animal Hospital in Morgantown.
If the animals are unable to travel a distance, AFA provides funds for the shelter or rescue that needs help so that they can get local care. Hutcheson brings them back when they’re well enough to make the trip.
Each dog or cat has a heartbreaking story with a heartwarming ending of adoption.
Teddi was one of 34 springer spaniels rescued from deplorable conditions at a backyard breeder in West Virginia. She came with her five puppies, and after they were weaned, she had surgery to remove a cancerous mammary tumor.
Arrow, a hound, was found wandering in the woods of Boone County, West Virginia, with an arrow in her back, plus numerous cuts. AFA funded emergency surgery there and brought her back to the shelter to complete her recovery.
There were two stories about Princess, a beagle, who was found at a home in West Virginia where her owners did not treat her broken back legs. The shelter she was in was unsuccessful in raising money for her care, so AFA and Lauren’s Wing took her in. Hutcheson picked her up and took her to Ohio State University where surgery was halted when her blood pressure became unstable. She had to be monitored for several weeks during treatment before her legs and hips could be repaired.
Part two of her story was when AFA received a call that two puppies were removed from Princess’ previous home, and they were hers. Hutcheson made another trip to West Virginia to bring back the little Dipsy and Dotty. The reunion with their mom was said to be “very sweet.”
An orange cat named Pumpkin came to AFA with both back legs broken. Hutcheson took her to Cheat Lake Animal Hospital where surgery was performed on one leg and the other was wrapped and splinted.
Gideon, the first case in 2013, is a young beagle who had a shattered pelvis and other injuries when he was hit by a car. The injuries were so bad that he had to be treated at Crosslane Veterinary Hospital in West Virginia before he could travel to AFA to recuperate.
All of that medical care, on all 80 pets since 2013, was paid for by Lauren’s Wing.
Highlands raises funds by participating in AFA’s fundraisers, like the annual Love Is In The Air next week, the walks and other events. Money comes in from donations, including from the recipients of the post cards that she sends out whenever there’s another happy story to tell. Each one has a photo of the featured dog, cat or sometimes a rabbit, and details about its journey to healing. Highlands takes the photos when she goes into the shelter to personally meet each recipient.
“I also receive funding from the Janessa Fleming Memorial Fund,” she said. “She was Lauren’s friend and was killed in a car crash about six months after Lauren passed away. We also receive grants from Latrobe Steel Carpenter Cares Specialty Committee, and t-shirts are generously donated by Anita and Steve Kozinko who own Off the Wall Graphics in Greensburg.”
She has a lot of praise for Hutcheson.
“Lu is the eyes and ears of Lauren’s Wing,” Highlands said. “We rely on her for the numerous contacts she has with shelters in the tristate area. Her knowledge and compassion to help animals continually inspires us. She is one in a million and we are blessed to call her our friend.”
Hutcheson commends Highlands for what she has enabled AFA to do for injured and sick pets that need extra care.
“I am on speed dial when it comes to those shelters that call and ask if we can help,” Hutcheson said. “When they get to know that we have that fund, we get the calls that a dog was hit by a car, or something else happened. I’m blessed to have Lauren’s Wing and Karen, and she’s there when I need her.”
For more information, visit Lauren’s Wing The Fund For Animal Care on Facebook, or laurenswing.org online.
For information about AFA’s Love Is In The Air fundraiser, their programs and pets that are available for adoption, visit afashelter.org.
