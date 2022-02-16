Laurel Valley Elementary School will host registration and screening by appointment only on Thursday and Friday, March 10-11, for learners who will be entering 3- or 4-year-old kindergarten in the fall of 2022.
Call the office at 724-235-2723 to reserve a time slot.
In accordance with Ligonier Valley School District policy, admission to pre-kindergarten in the district is for children who have reached the age of 3 or 4 on or before the first day of September 2022. Note that entry into the program for 3-year-old learners is income based.
It is necessary to bring the child to registration. A readiness inventory will be given to the children during registration. Pennsylvania State Law requires that you provide a state birth certificate as proof of the child’s date of birth, complete immunization records, proof of residency, and custody/guardianship paperwork (if applicable).
Note that the district has a full day pre-kindergarten program. In late May, teacher assignments will be made from the registration list. It is imperative to register your child in March to enable the district to plan appropriately for the 2022-2023 school year.
A special orientation for pre-kindergarten students will be held in August before school begins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.