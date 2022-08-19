Autumn may be the season of change, but one constant remains each fall: Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands ranks among the most beautiful destinations in the United States to view colorful foliage.
A panel of experts and USA Today’s 10Best editors announced earlier this week that the Laurel Highlands has once again been recognized as a nominee for the Readers’ Choice Awards for the Best Destination for Fall Foliage. It marks the third consecutive year that the Laurel Highlands has been nominated, with the region finishing eighth in last year’s voting.
“Being chosen by the editors of USA Today three years in a row provides a solid confirmation the Laurel Highlands truly has spectacular fall foliage,” said Ann Nemanic, executive director of GO Laurel Highlands. “The sugar maples are simply amazing, and when you couple a drive along our scenic by-ways with an overnight stay, a cool dining experience and an attraction or two, you have the perfect recipe for one of the very best fall getaways Mother Nature has to offer.”
This year’s nomination is one of several honors USA Today 10Best has bestowed on the Laurel Highlands. The region previously won third overall for Best Fall Foliage in 2020, one of the top Best New Destinations in 2018 for Flight 93 National Memorial’s Tower of Voices and Best Pennsylvania Attractions for Ohiopyle State Park.
10Best.com provides users with original, unbiased, and experiential travel content of top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world. Their staff is made up of a collection of local travel experts that specialize in the region or city they write about.
As home to thousands of acres of unspoiled state forests, parks, and gamelands, the Laurel Highlands is the ideal destination for an autumn getaway for visitors. The mountain ridges and river valleys provide a dramatic landscape for the diverse population of trees that offer their own signature color each fall. Eager leaf peepers are always anxious to take their first fall hike or drive of the season and curious to know when the leaves will start changing. While Mother Nature is not always predictable, fall foliage begins to shine in mid-September with the brightest bursts of color ablaze in mid-October.
Paired with the natural beauty of the fall foliage, the Laurel Highlands’ charming small towns, covered bridges, and iconic attractions like Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater and the Flight 93 National Memorial are also must-sees on a leaf-peeping getaway.
About Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands
A magnificent mountainous region, the Laurel Highlands is an outdoors lover’s paradise that spans 3,000 square miles in southwestern Pennsylvania. Located just an hour east of Pittsburgh, the beautiful four-season destination offers spectacular natural scenery, outstanding skiing, hiking, biking and golfing opportunities, historic sites and attractions, family activities and world-class resorts. Notable destinations within the region include four architectural masterpieces by Frank Lloyd Wright – Fallingwater, Kentuck Knob, Mäntylä and Duncan House – as well as Nemacolin, Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Flight 93 National Memorial, Idlewild and SoakZone, whitewater rafting in Ohiopyle State Park and much more.
Visitors to the Laurel Highlands can find information online at GoLaurelHighlands.com, facebook.com/laurelhighlandsPA and twitter.com/laurelhighlands or by calling 724-238-5661. Established in 1958, GO Laurel Highlands, formerly known as Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau, is the official destination marketing organization for Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania.
