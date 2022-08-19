Autumn may be the season of change, but one constant remains each fall: Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands ranks among the most beautiful destinations in the United States to view colorful foliage.

A panel of experts and USA Today’s 10Best editors announced earlier this week that the Laurel Highlands has once again been recognized as a nominee for the Readers’ Choice Awards for the Best Destination for Fall Foliage. It marks the third consecutive year that the Laurel Highlands has been nominated, with the region finishing eighth in last year’s voting.

