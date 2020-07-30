Laurel Highlands nominated by USA Today  as Best Destination for Fall Foliage 

This week, USA Today announced that Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands has been nominated as one of the top 20 Best Destinations for Fall Foliage, as selected by USA Today 10Best Editors.
Winners will be selected by readers’ choice, with voting available online now through noon on Aug. 24. Votes may be cast once per day.
The winning destinations will be announced on the 10Best website on Sept. 4, just in time to prepare fall trips to the Laurel Highlands for leaf-peeping season. Winners with the most votes will be designated as the Readers’ Choice for the Best Destination for Fall Foliage and be awarded a badge of recognition as the 10Best Readers’ Choice.
“There’s nothing quite like a fall driving excursion,” said Ann Nemanic, executive director of the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau.
“When visitors travel through the Laurel Highlands they are greeted by crisp cool breezes, rolling vistas of spectacular color, and historic covered bridges for the perfect fall photo op.”
Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands were previously selected for multiple USA Today 10Best lists, including winning one of the top Best New Destinations in 2018 for Flight 93 National Memorial’s Tower of Voices and Best Pennsylvania Attractions for Ohiopyle State Park.
“The Laurel Highlands has always been a popular destination for leaf peepers,” Nemanic said. “The region boasts designated routes for motorcycle enthusiasts, historic routes like the National Road and the Lincoln Highway, and the 68-mile Laurel Highlands Scenic Byway is a must during the fall season. Now more than ever, a driving excursion is a wonderful way to enjoy outdoor open spaces.”
10Best.com provides users with original, unbiased, and experiential travel content of top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world. Its staff is made up of a collection of local travel experts who specialize in the region or city they write about.
