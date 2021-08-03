A panel of experts and USA Today’s 10 Best editors again selected Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands as a nominee for the Readers’ Choice Awards for the Best Destination for Fall Foliage.
“Two years in a row, that’s a nice ‘wow’ moment for the Laurel Highlands,” said Ann Nemanic, executive director of GO Laurel Highlands. “Being chosen by the editors of USA Today once again demonstrates the Laurel Highlands, especially when our landscape turns into so many vibrant fall colors, is such a tremendous destination where visitors get to see and enjoy nature at her finest.”
Twenty nominees have been selected for the 2021 Best Destination for Fall Foliage award. Winners are selected by readers’ choice via a month-long online contest that encourages travelers to vote daily for their favorite place to explore during fall. The contest will close Aug. 30.
This year’s nomination is one of several honors USA Today 10Best has bestowed on the Laurel Highlands. The region previously won third overall for Best Fall Foliage in 2020, one of the top Best New Destinations in 2018 for Flight 93 National Memorial’s Tower of Voices and Best Pennsylvania Attractions for Ohiopyle State Park.
10Best.com provides users with original, unbiased, and experiential travel content of top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world.
Its staff is made up of a collection of local travel experts that specialize in the region or city they write about.
As home to thousands of acres of unspoiled state forests, parks, and game lands, the Laurel Highlands is the ideal destination for an autumn getaway for leaf peepers. The mountain ridges and river valleys provide a dramatic landscape for the diverse population of trees that offer their own signature color each fall.
Paired with the natural beauty of the fall foliage, the Laurel Highlands’ charming small towns, covered bridges, and iconic attractions like Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater and the Flight 93 National Memorial are also must-sees on a leaf-peeping getaway.
“From a simple drive along our scenic byways in search of the perfect pumpkin, tackling a challenging corn maze, or sipping on a fall-themed craft beverage from one of our Laurel Highlands Pour Tour partners, a multi-day visit Laurel Highlands can capture the essence of why this region is a fall favorite for so many,” added Nemanic.
For more information, please visit www.golaurelhighlands.com/fall.
