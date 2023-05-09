Kim Cady knows the crucial role that tourism plays in the Laurel Highlands and across Pennsylvania.

The executive director of the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor and the Lincoln Highway Experience sees it firsthand in her new role. It gives her an appreciation for National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), the annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, which runs from Saturday through Sunday. The “travel forward” theme, which looks to shine a spotlight on the essential role that travel will play in driving economic growth and innovation, is especially appropriate for a group dedicated to telling the story of the nation’s first coast-to-coast highway.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.