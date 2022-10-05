Fallingwater

Fallingwater, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Fayette County, is particularly stunning in the fall.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF GO LAUREL HIGLANDS

Mother Nature is ready to demonstrate why Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands ranks among the most beautiful destinations in the United States to view colorful foliage.

Experts are predicting an impressive display in the Laurel Highlands, which finished seventh in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for the Best Destination for Fall Foliage. The results of online voting were announced last week, and the honor marks the third consecutive year that the Laurel Highlands has placed in the top 10 nationally.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.