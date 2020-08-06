Quarantine got 15-year-old Lanigan McCulty’s creative juices flowing.
The Laughlintown teenager wrote and directed an original play, “Greece Lightning the Musical,” which will be performed Aug. 7-9 at the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier.
He described how he came up with the idea, inspired by his affinity for history and theater.
“I’ve always loved history — history has always been my thing, especially Greek mythology,” McCulty said.
Citing their tendency to feature sad endings, however, McCulty got the idea to add a twist to Homer’s epics “Iliad” and “Odyssey” — by mixing it with elements of the 1978 film “Grease.”
“I felt the audience deserved a little more than a sad ending in times like this,” said McCulty, a sophomore at Ligonier Valley High School. “They deserve something happier.”
McCulty explained that he wanted to take the happy storyline of “Grease” and mix it with the “very complex” characters of Greek mythology.
“I figured that would make a good story,” he added, noting similarities between the two works.
The play features parodies of some classic songs, which McCulty says he enjoyed spinning a twist to.
“Some of the jingles I had the most fun with are completely original,” he said.
In McCulty’s play, Zeus is inspired by John Travolta’s Danny from “Grease.”
“He’s the ladies man,” McCulty said. “He leaves Mount Olympus to party with the mortals, which obviously causes trouble because he is the king of the gods.”
There’s also Paris and Helen, who represent the relationship of Danny and Olivia Newton John’s Sandy.
“They are the star-crossed, forbidden lovers,” he adds. “Paris is a much less charming person. He relies on Aphrodite’s, the goddess of love, assistance.”
McCulty says the gods of Greek mythology are flawed, which often creates conflict for their characters. This, he says, provides opportunity for “little quarrels and bickering, which can be sometimes downright hilarious.”
A description of the play reads, “The mighty gods of Mount Olympus know how to have a good time and get into plenty of trouble. Between Zeus’ escapades and Dionysus’ love of wine it’s not surprising that this story goes awry and causes plenty of commotion.”
Not only did McCulty write and direct the play — with help from his friend and stage manager Landon Laskoski — but he’s also been handling lighting, costumes, choreography, as well as designing and building sets, all amid the pandemic.
Auditions for the 20-member cast of the play were held virtually, which McCulty says has never been done before at the Diamond Theatre.
“That was an interesting experience, because we didn’t get to interact with the actors as much as we wanted to for the auditions,” he said.
“But once we got everybody into practice and off of virtual practices, it was really great to be able to work with some new faces, and then the regulars that come back.”
Leigh Ann McCulty, Landigan’s mother, owns the Diamond Theatre and writes her own original plays, as well.
She says her son has been helping her write and edit productions since he was a child. She recalls when Lanigan was in kindergarten, and he asked her to help him write an original play.
“He dictated it to me. It had to be perfect,” she said. “And it wasn’t a typical kindergarten story. It had a plot, beginning, middle, end and climax.”
So when Lanigan decided to begin writing “Greece Lightning” this May, she had full confidence in her son.
It took Lanigan a few days to complete the script, thanks to the lockdown phase of the pandemic.
“Writing-wise, I had more free time than usual,” he said. “Because I’m involved in sports and extra-curricular activities, I don’t usually have much free time.”
He plays football and baseball at LVHS. He’s been involved with theater since second grade, when he had a part in a production of “Beauty and the Beast.”
Now, he prefers a more behind-the-scenes role in production, where he can “see the big picture.”
“Whether it’s helping my mom write or finally doing this on my own rather than being on stage,” he said.
Leigh Ann McCulty says audience members will be temperature checked upon arrival at the performances of “Greece Lightning,” and masks will be required.
“We are going to separate everyone,” she said. “We have a huge theater that can hold over 200 people. We never get very big crowds anyway. There’s lots of room to social distance.”
As the play’s first live performance quickly approaches, the 15-year-old feels a mix of excitement and nerves.
“I’m super excited to finally get the play on,” he said. “I’m a little nervous the turnout won’t be as good because of the pandemic, but we’re taking all the precautionary measures possible.”
As for his mother, she’s proud to watch her son’s play finally come to fruition.
“It warms my heart,” Leigh Ann said.
While she’s usually in Lanigan’s position — writing and directing original plays — she’s looking forward to sitting back and watching.
Performances of “Greece Lightning” are scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 7, 3 and 6 p.m. Aug. 8 and 3 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, located at 210 W. Main St. in Ligonier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.