Leigh Ann McCulty and her husband Matt wanted to the go the Cayman Islands for their honeymoon 20 years ago, but they couldn’t afford to go.
What appealed to them, she said, were the white and beaches and clear water where you can see the bottom 15 feet below and out into the distance.
They did manage to vacation there a few times and liked it so much that last year, they decided to look for property.
“I always wanted to live at a beach,” she said.
When the Laughlintown couple started their search in July, their real estate agent called them to ask if they would consider being on HGTV’s “Beachfront Bargain Hunt” show. They said yes.
The show will air on the cable channel at 11 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, and 2 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
HGTV is Home & Garden TV that features real estate and home improvement shows with a focus on home buying, real estate and renovations.
During the filming of their segment, the family experienced a whirlwind of going to see different places that were for sale and to compare them. They also got to do some outings just for fun.
The camera crews followed them around to record their unscripted comments and reactions, and drones and GoPro cameras were used for some scenes.
“It was actually pretty cool to have them following us,” McCulty said. “At one point when we were walking through a house and talking, they didn’t tell us that a cameraman was standing in the shower. We walked into the bathroom and I jumped. I wasn’t expecting that.”
The Cayman Islands (Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman) are an autonomous British overseas territory in the western Caribbean Sea. The couple was looking for property on Grand Cayman, the most popular resort island where, she said, properties sell really fast. One area called Seven Mile Beach has high-priced properties that were out of their price range.
“A one bedroom place goes for over a million dollars,” McCulty said. “But it’s gorgeous, stunning and crowded.”
The property they finally purchased will be revealed on the show.
The family does not plan to move from Laughlintown. Their condo on Grand Cayman is a summer and holiday retreat and they were there for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“I’d like to go more often, but our kids are in school,” she said.
Their family includes sons Lanigan, 15, and Arison, 12, and daughter Mariana, 7. They are students in the Ligonier Valley School District.
McCulty and her husband are both audiologists and speech therapists. He has offices in Greensburg, Mount Pleasant and Ligonier, and works with an ear, nose and throat specialist on Grand Cayman one week each month.
She does not currently work in the profession and instead runs the Diamond Theatre in Ligonier, which they own. The whole family has been involved in one way another. McCulty writes plays and comedies, and Lanigan used to write plays, too, but now works behind the scenes. McCulty also takes care of lighting, set designs and costumes, and they run movies over the weekend.
“I’m a natural for being on stage, but this filming on TV was a little awkward,” she said. “They want you to discuss certain things and certain topics, and they wanted us to be proper. I like to be silly, and they would have probably cut some things for TV if was totally myself. They don’t do hair or makeup for you, so I was totally myself for that.”
The filming crew took the family around to some fun tourist sites, like crystal caves, a place where there are a lot of starfish and a turtle farm. The kids got to go scuba diving with GoPro cameras on their masks.
McCulty is delighted with the beautiful location of their beach front condo.
“Sea turtles gather to feast on the seagrass right in front of our beach,” she said. “Often fish will flutter right on your feet and seagulls will fly right over your head to pick up their lunch. And there’s nothing as wonderful as swimming with a sea turtle in its natural habitat.”
Viewers who tune into the HGTV show will be able to see the lovely beach, the condo and the family enjoying the amenities of their retreat. The couple is renting out the condo when they’re not there. More information can be found at seaingspotts.com.
