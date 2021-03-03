Due to the City of Latrobe’s new taxing system, homeowners with an escrow account will now receive their tax bills instead of their mortgage holder.
City officials said residents must now submit their tax bills to their mortgage holders so that the tax bills can be paid from their escrow accounts.
All future tax bills will be handled in this manner, officials said.
Roxanne Shadron, city secretary and director of finance and administration, said the city’s previous taxing software had become “very outdated,” which led to its replacement with a new software system at the end of last year.
“In the past, the bills were pulled by city employees and then mailed/sent to the different mortgage companies,” Shadron said. “With the new system, we don’t even see the bills. They don’t come to our location, so they are sent directly out to the individuals.”
She said that once homeowners receive their tax bills in the mail, “All they need to do is forward that onto their mortgage company.”
Last year, city officials reached out to nearby municipalities for suggestions regarding new software for its taxing system.
Shadron said other municipalities upgraded their taxing systems within the last couple of years.
“A lot of them in the area are utilizing this same system,” she said. “The City of Latrobe is one of the very last to have to convert over to the new way of doing it.”
City Manager Mike Gray said upgrading the city’s taxing software was an “operational issue,” so it was not a change that needed to be approved by Latrobe City Council.
