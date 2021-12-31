Despite the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, revitalization efforts for the City of Latrobe never stopped in 2021.
The year saw major improvements to a number of key intersections downtown, the opening of several new businesses and other local business expansion, Latrobe Community Revitalization Program (LCRP) Executive Director Jarod Trunzo said.
The $3.4 million intersection project included the installation of updated traffic signals and curb ramps that meet modern handicapped-access standards at several intersections along Main, Depot and Ligonier streets and Lloyd Avenue.
Trunzo said the project “consumed so much time for our organization, and to have that done is a relief. And despite that, and despite the pandemic, we had new businesses open.”
He added that people are pleased with the finished intersection project — and the lack of construction and smooth traffic flow that goes with it.
“A lot of positive, unsolicited feedback keeps coming in, which is always nice,” Trunzo said of the now-completed project.
“There are a lot of towns that will inevitably have to go through these infrastructure projects — we’re just glad that it’s finished.”
Another highlight for Trunzo was the opening of several successful businesses in 2021, including 512 Coffee and Ice Cream and Carmine’s Pizza & Pasta, both located along Ligonier Street.
Trunzo noted that 512 Coffee and Ice Cream also received a boost from the LCRP for a facade grant and recently opened an Airbnb on an upper level of the building.
“They just opened their Airbnb, which is absolutely stunning,” he said of the space, which is located on the second floor of the coffee and ice cream shop. “It’s incredible, and it’s definitely one of a kind.”
Another Airbnb — short for “Air Bed and Breakfast,” a service that lets property owners rent out their spaces to travelers looking for a place to stay — is situated downstairs in Paper Heart Social Goods & Event Studios along Ligonier Street. The business, located at the former Hope Center, is set to open in spring 2022.
“It has a trendy type of look to it,” Trunzo said of Paper Heart’s Airbnb setup.
“Mixed used buildings are typical to the character of downtown Latrobe,” he added. “(In the past), there would be a business on the bottom floor and an apartment on the upper floor, and this is a little bit different. These are, in a sense, like a mini hotel. And when they’re done right, they’re going to be very successful.”
Starting in November, city visitors were greeted by a new sign at the Route 981 entrance to the city near the post office that reads, “Welcome to the neighborhood,” and “Latrobe Pennsylvania.” The sign illuminates during the evening hours.
Spearheaded by the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program (LCRP), construction of the sign was made possible by a partnership between many key players, including the City of Latrobe Public Works Department, Loyalhanna Environmental Services, students from Eastern Westmoreland Career & Technology Center (EWCTC), Special Lite Co. LLC, architect Steven N. Patricia, Shotts Industrial Metals, Keystone Ridge Designs, Blue Sky Sign Co. and Athena Garden.
Locally sourced materials were used in the design, officials noted. Funding for the project was headlined by the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor, along with the McFeely-Rogers Foundation, the Rotary Club of Latrobe, the Latrobe Foundation, Jim and Marlene Brunozzi and the city.
Trunzo said the new Latrobe welcome sign, along with the planting of more than 70 mature trees throughout downtown, have further improved the aesthetics of the city.
“We have beautification assisting with driving development,” he said.
As for what’s in store in 2022, Trunzo said some projects remain in the works and are not quite ready to be unveiled publicly. He did say that officials are planning at least two facade renovations — one major and one moderate — next year.
“There is a lot of positive momentum,” he said of the many improvements within the city limits. “You look at these business that have opened, and are opening, it’s just a really healthy area downtown.”
