Pavement milling in Latrobe began today at 7 a.m. and continues until Friday.
Between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., there will be no parking on the following streets:
- Ligonier Street from Chestnut Street to Depot Street.
- Depot Street and Main Street from the Lloyd Avenue Bridge to Alexandria Street.
For the well-being of vehicles, city officials advise using alternate parking June 9-11. Additional closures will be announced at a later date for the leveling of the streets June 14-15 and street paving tentatively scheduled for June 21-24.
