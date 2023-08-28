Mostly sunny skies complimented what was a bright and cheerful weekend for the 10th annual Great American Banana Split Celebration in downtown Latrobe.
The celebration commemorates the famous dessert created in 1904 by David Strickler, an apprentice at Tassel’s Pharmacy, which later became Strickler’s Drug Store, located at 805 Ligonier St.
The three-day event drew large crowds, offering a variety of activities, food, fun and entertainment for the entire family.
The Yellow Tie Gala, held outdoors at the Latrobe Art Center on Friday night, showcased a variety of yellow attire, including clothing adorned with banana prints.
Guests were treated to an array of delectable hors d’ oeuvres by Ricolita’s Café, a special banana split-themed frozen cocktail and, of course, the dessert of honor.
Musical entertainment was provided by Mike Urick and the Modelaires and transformed a portion of Ligonier Street into a dance floor later that evening.
“This was our first time attending [the Yellow Tie Gala] and it definitely won’t be the last,” said Sherry Sweigart of Latrobe.
“I had such a blast. The whole Latrobe community was in full force and it was amazing to say the least. From the venue to the food and everything in between, I’m proud to say I’m from Latrobe.”
This strong sense of hometown pride was evident as Latrobe basked in the national spotlight during ABC’s “Good Morning America” visit.
ABC News Correspondent Will Ganss spent Friday exploring the town and sampling banana splits at Valley Dairy, 512 Coffee and Ice Cream and Ricolita’s Café.
In addition, crews captured footage of the Yellow Tie Gala, the pep rally that preceded the Greater Latrobe vs. Derry Area football game and from Memorial Stadium prior to the 5k Banana Run.
Ganss appeared live on the show Saturday morning alongside the Xfinity Banana Band, Dole’s Bobby Banana, 2023 Banana Split Princess Ellie Krull, and her court members, Maliah Nicholson and Melody Chan and 2023 Miss 4th of July Piper Anke.
“Everyone has made us feel so welcome,” said Ganss, whose vibrant personality was a hit with Latrobeans.
“I knew Mister Rogers was from here and that neighborly spirit is in everyone we spoke with,” he continued. “It feels like everyone here is ready to celebrate with us even though we aren’t from here. It has been a wonderful day meeting new people.
“You can tell folks from Latrobe are proud and I can see why,” Ganss stated, adding that he quickly learned about the “La-Trobe vs. Lay-Trobe” debate during his first day in town.
“It has been amazing,” he smiled.
Some of the additional highlights on Saturday included the 5K Banana Run in which Brandon Melillo, Charlie Heese and Steven Janke were the top finishers in the men’s overall running division, while Emerson Skatell, Mindy Hoffman and Sarah Levon placed for the women.
In the walking division, top finishers included Rich Santella, Mike Ziemianski and Bob Kennedy for the men and Kelly Beistel, Sandy Miller and Michelle Roun for the women.
Not only did the banana racers receive accolades on Saturday, but a Latrobe teen also claimed victory in the Eat’n Park banana cream pie-eating contest, sponsored by Wildcat Championship Belts of Latrobe.
Madison Zepp, 16, consumed the entire pie in just under two minutes, triumphing over 10 other contestants.
The contest was judged by City of Latrobe Police Chief Richard Bosco and School Resource Officer Raymond Swiderski.
Zepp took home a gift certificate from Eat’n Park and a custom belt from Wildcat Championship Belts.
According to Zepp, in preparation for the contest, she decided to abstain from eating or drinking after 8 p.m. on Friday to leave enough space for the pie.
When asked about her thoughts on winning the contest, especially against the male contestants, her response was simply, “It’s amazing.”
“I want to thank all those who supported me and told me I could do it,” said Zepp, who already announced she will seek to defend her title next year.
Saturday’s festivities were also a homecoming of sorts for Latrobe native Blaine Weiers, who moved back to his hometown on Aug. 18 after having been away for nearly three decades.
“I really enjoyed the festival,” said Weiers, an Army veteran who served in the 3rd Ranger Battalion and resided in Georgia, North Carolina and Florida before returning home to Latrobe.
“It was nice to move back and be able to immediately enjoy a true hometown feel. I love the community and that feeling of local togetherness, which I have missed for the last 27 years of being gone.”
The festival closed out on Sunday with a moving performance by Warriors Rock and Gary Ratan’s Studio E Band.
Warriors Rock is nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and giving recognition to veterans from all military branches, wars and conflicts, as well as their families. Under the leadership of Gary Ratan, former lead singer of The Vogues, and his wife, Kim, the organization honors 8-12 local veterans at each show.
Before the live event takes place, every veteran is given the opportunity to share their military experience through an interview. They are also asked to select a song that held a special meaning to them during their deployments.
During the program, the interview is shown to the audience and Ratan and his 14-piece band perform each veteran’s chosen song.
According to Kim Ratan, Warriors Rock and the Studio E Band is in its 14th year of performing nationwide and landed its role as the festival’s Sunday headliner thanks to Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce President Briana Tomack.
“Briana came to our show in March and said she had to bring this to the Latrobe community,” said Racan.
Honored at Sunday’s presentation were the following local veterans: Barry Dwire (U.S. Marine Corps/Pa. National Guard), Michael Vernon (Navy), Susan Patchin (Army Medical Corps), Joe Prengaman (Army), Randy Katish (Navy), Paul Kondrich (Army), Charles “Pappy” Patchin (Army), Jeremy Feldbusch (Army) and Terry Valore (U.S. Marine Corps).
