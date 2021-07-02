The City of Latrobe will hold its annual Fourth of July Celebration on Saturday for the first time in two years.
An inaugural car cruise, food vendors, music and fireworks display are scheduled for this year’s one-day event. The annual 5K walk/run that was scheduled for Saturday morning has been canceled.
The car cruise will take place from 3 to 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot at Latrobe’s downtown Memorial Stadium. Until 7 p.m., the first 200 cars will receive an inaugural dash plaque. The stadium parking lot will be open for car cruise vehicles only starting at 2:30 p.m.
Blackout Tinting in Unity Township donated $51,000 towards sponsoring the fireworks display, which is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. at Legion-Keener Park.
Blackout Tinting owner Josh Poponick and his staff held a virtual gun bash in April after the in-person bash was canceled three times due to the pandemic. All funds raised from the gun bash were donated to the Latrobe Fourth of July Celebration committee to pay for the fireworks display and related expenses — also giving the committee a helpful start for next year’s event.
Firework parking will be available in the stadium parking lot after 7 p.m. Public parking is available in town flat lots, on streets and the parking garage with a short walk to the stadium area.
Traffic will be one-way around the stadium starting at Memorial Drive, going into the area from Chestnut Street, exiting on Irving Avenue.
On July 3, the Latrobe Legion baseball team hosts Derry at 2 p.m. Parking for the game is available in the following lots: Legion Keener, Little League, Robindale Energy and Memorial Drive.
The Latrobe Legion baseball team takes on backyard rival Unity, 1 p.m. July 4, at Legion-Keener.
Food vendors and music by DJ Don are scheduled from 3 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the stadium. There will also be games of chance and 50/50.
Food vendors include: Speals on Wheels, Rosemary’s Country Kitchen, Waterford Volunteer Fire Department, Kona Ice, Lynne’s Franks, Kettlecorn Clinic, Kettle Dad BBQ, Gosia’s Pierogies, McFeely’s Gourmet Chocolate, and Latrobe F.O. Eagles. Meanwhile, Greater Latrobe’s track and field and football boosters will be selling beverages at the stadium’s concession stand.
The Rogers-McFeely Memorial Pool is open from noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday. Pool parking will not be available in the stadium parking lot. Parking is suggested at Memorial Drive.
There won’t be a Fourth of July parade downtown this year.
The Latrobe Police Department asks residents to respect their neighbors, animals and property as they celebrate the Fourth of July. Class C fireworks are legal in Pennsylvania and Latrobe police remind residents that citations will be issued if Latrobe and the state’s fireworks restrictions are ignored.
Consumers can now purchase and use Class C or “consumer-grade” fireworks that include firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets, and similar fireworks that contain a maximum of 50 milligrams of explosive material. The expansion includes those fireworks that were previously only available to out-of-state residents.
“Display fireworks,” which are classified as including salutes that contain more than two grains or 130 milligrams of explosive materials, and professional-grade aerial shells containing more than 60 grams of pyrotechnic compositions, are still only to be used by professionals with a permit from the municipality where the display will take place.
Also, in Pennsylvania, fireworks cannot be:
- Ignited or discharged on a public or private property without express permission of the property owner.
- Discharged from or within a motor vehicle or building.
- Discharged toward a motor vehicle or building.
- Discharged within 150 feet of an occupied structure, whether or not a person is actually present.
- Discharged while the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance, or another drug.
Latrobe police also remind residents that: “Disorderly conduct is hereby prohibited within Latrobe.
“Any person who shall be guilty of any act, word or conduct causing or tending to cause a disturbance of the peace and good order of Latrobe or causing or tending to cause any danger or discomfort to any of the inhabitants of Latrobe or to the users of the public streets, alleys, parks or other public thoroughfares of Latrobe or who shall willfully make any loud, boisterous noise or disturbance or who shall publicly use obscene, profane or indecent language or who shall fight, quarrel or induce others to fight or quarrel within Latrobe or anyone who shall singly or in concert with others congregate upon any street, alley, park or other public ground or thoroughfare within Latrobe in such manner as to obstruct or deny the use thereof to members of the traveling public or other peaceable occupants of public grounds or to obstruct in any manner the free access to and from any private property to such public streets, alleys, parks or thoroughfares or in an any manner obstruct members of the traveling public upon, any street or alley of the proper and public use of any public grounds within Latrobe, whereby the safety and welfare of the residents of Latrobe are threatened and the public peace is broken or disturbed, shall be guilty of disorderly conduct, with potential fines of up to $600.”
The Latrobe Police Department wishes residents a very safe Independence Day.
