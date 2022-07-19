When Latrobe seems to shine like its had too much wine, it may not exactly be amore, but a celebration of all things Italian during the first annual Latrobe Italian Festival.
Sponsored by 512 Coffee and Ice Cream, the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, along Thompson Street in the city’s First Ward.
“We wanted to bring more people back into the businesses and bring back the life to downtown Latrobe,” said Michael Ciotti, owner of 512 Coffee and Ice Cream, who noted the rich Italian history of First Ward was part of the inspiration to hold the festival.
“We thought it would be kind of cool to bring the Italian festival to First Ward, where so many Italians once lived.”
“We currently have about 50 spots filled for vendors and crafts and we are still trying to reach out to more,” Ciotti stated, adding that he was in contact with numerous local businesses. “We are trying to get a lot of the community involved.”
To date, some of the local vendors who will be in attendance with Italian-themed merchandise and more include: Mary Lou Myers of Your Story Charmed (jewelry), Allison Mullen and Black River Arts (laser engraved products and jewelry), Lois Lazarchik (homemade crafts), Vintage to New by Polly Q (dog accessories and more), Cathleen Siefert (gnomes and fairy boxes), Four Paws Bakery (dog treats) and Lori Corbett of the Eclectique shop on Main Street.
And it wouldn’t be an Italian festival without food and beverages. Local favorites Aroma Italiano, Carmine’s Pizza and Pasta, Jioio’s, V’s Meatballs and Ravioli, Kittey’s Cookies and Pizzelles and Country Hammer Moonshine will be amongst those serving up their specialties throughout the weekend.
Ciotti also added that Cider Belly Hard Cider of Philadelphia will be pouring a variety of ciders and Joey DiSalvo of DiSalvo’s Station will be offering a selection of wine.
Six musicians will be performing on three different stages throughout the two-day event, with three on Saturday and three on Sunday.
“We have Cathi Rhodes performing Patsy Cline, the Luke Weltz Band, Bond Turner, Ben DeFazio who is from West Virginia and does Frank Sinatra, End of the Line (an acoustic solo act from a member of Results May Vary) and Joe Marotta.”
Ciotti noted that Sunday’s date will not go unrecognized. The musicians performing on Sept. 11 will pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C., and to the heroes of Flight 93.
Face painting and children’s activities will be provided by Latrobe Kinder-Schull and the Latrobe Area Historical Society will be on site to share information. Horse-drawn carriage rides through the streets will be offered and the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department will be on hand for the festivities.
Ciotti was proud to announce that the festival will also feature a bocce tournament on brand new bocce courts that are currently under construction across from 512 Coffee and Ice Cream on Ligonier Street.
Once the home of Lattanzio’s Bakery, the vacant plot of land was purchased by Ciotti through Adelphoi Village and the Westmoreland County Land Bank.
“We have two courts under construction right now,” he said. “They will be permanent and people can come over (to 512 Coffee and Ice Cream) to get the balls. Hopefully we can get some leagues going.”
While working on the bocce courts, Ciotti, who opened his popular coffee and ice cream shop in 2021, discovered a piece of Latrobe history.
“When we were moving the dirt at Lattanzio’s, we found bricks that had Latrobe stamped on them from the McFeely Brick Co. It was pretty neat to see.”
Ciotti also received a gift from Joe Mosso, former pharmacist and longtime owner of Mosso’s Pharmacy in Latrobe, that ironically tied the past to the present.
“He (Mosso) used to play bocce in our backyard when it was the Sons of Italy club in the 1940s,” explained Ciotti. “He gave me the balls he used back then.”
“We are supported by a lot of people in this community who are helping us to put this together,” Ciotti gratefully stated, giving special thanks to SSM Industries Inc., Robindale Industries, ArTech Group and Carlo Technical Plastics for sponsoring the festival.
“I’m excited for this,” Ciotti continued. “I have a great group of volunteers working in the background and we are planning on making the Italian festival an annual event,” he concluded.
Updates on the festival and vendor applications can be found on the Latrobe Italian Festival Facebook page or online at 512coffeeandicecream.cafe.
