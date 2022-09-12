A bocce tournament in the lot where Lattanzio’s Bakery once stood. Craft booths in front of the home that formerly housed Francesco “Frank” Moranelli’s shoe shop. A Frank Sinatra tribute singer belting out Ol’ Blue Eyes’ tunes in the lawn of what used to be the Sons of Italy club. An accordionist strolling the same streets many Italian immigrants traveled when they first came to Latrobe.
Sometimes things really do have a way of coming full circle.
The past merged with the present this past weekend during a celebration of Italian heritage at the first Latrobe Italian Festival. Sponsored by 512 Coffee and Ice Cream, the event was held along Thompson Street in the city’s First Ward, which at one time was home to many Italian immigrants.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” said Michael Ciotti, owner of 512 Coffee and Ice Cream, and the brains behind the festival. “It felt like a street fair. Everyone said they really liked the atmosphere.”
The overcast skies and occasional light rain showers were no deterrent to the crowds who gathered to eat, drink, shop, listen to music and reminisce.
“I think this was a successful event,” said Kevin Caruso of Latrobe, who along with his wife, Maureen, attended the festival Saturday morning then returned again later that evening.
“It brought back memories,” Caruso reflected. “I talked to people I haven’t talked to in years. I talked to some of the older generation and we reminisced.”
“We always referred to First Ward as ‘Little Italy’ since it was predominantly Italian here at one time,” he laughed.
“I talked to people from as far away as Monroeville and Johnstown,” Caruso continued. “I think this was a great event and it can only grow from here.”
According to Ciotti, approximately 50 craft and food vendors and musicians took part in the event, the majority of which were local.
“I have to be honest, I really didn’t know what to expect,” said Jodie Edmiston of Derry, who along with her daughter, Mackenzie, owns Green Goddess on Depot Street in Latrobe. The shop specializes in hand-poured candles and CBD products, and had a booth at the two-day event.
“I was so impressed with the crowd, with the vendors and how well it was organized and set up. It was a nice, affordable way to get out there and have your product, food, drink, whatever, touch so many people that may have never been to your shop or have never seen your business online.”
I’m very grateful to have been a part of it,” said Edmiston.
One of the highlights of the event was the bocce tournament, held Saturday on the brand new courts Ciotti recently built across from his shop in the vacant Lattanzio’s lot.
John Hauser and Mark Curcio were named champions of the inaugural tournament.
Ciotti fondly noted that former Latrobe pharmacist Joe Mosso threw out the first ball for the competition, which was the same ball from Italy he used to play bocce with when the Sons of Italy club was located where 512 Coffee and Ice Cream is now.
“We are so thankful for all of the support from the community,” acknowledged Ciotti. “We are thankful for all of the help we got from volunteers and from my family. My dad (Paul) was a big part of this and we had about a half dozen folks behind the scenes who helped with planning.”
“The first year is the hardest,” Ciotti concluded. “I think we can make adjustments for next year and make it even better.”
