Latrobe's downtown Holly Jolly celebration expanded to four days

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Latrobe, just in time for the city’s Holly Jolly celebration set for Dec. 2-5.
To allow for more social distancing amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the downtown shopping event has been expanded from one to four days this year.
“The idea is that instead of having everybody on Saturday, they can come in and do their shopping and participate in the activities (over four days),” Isaac McDaniel, Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Chamber of Commerce (GLLV) event director, said. “We just expanded everything out ... so people aren’t crowded in shops next to each other.”
The four days of holiday festivities and shopping kicks off Dec. 2 with a Shop Hop Night and town-wide open house from 5-8 p.m.
“It’s a good opportunity to get things crossed off your Christmas list,” he said.
The 2nd of December is also the first day of the second-annual gingerbread house contest. The houses will be on display in storefronts throughout town starting Dec. 2.
Participants can vote any day during the four-day event at Latrobe Art Center at 812 Ligonier St. for three categories: Ages 3-12, ages 13-17, and adults and organizations. The winner will be announced Dec. 5.
Over 10 vendors and crafters from the Latrobe Farmers Market will be set up inside the former Dollar General location at 810 Ligonier St. from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 2 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 5. Baked goods, jewelry, candles, home decor and fabric gifts will be available for sale.
Across the street, 15 vendors consisting of local artists will be set up inside Latrobe Art Center throughout the four-day celebration.
Offerings available for purchase include small and large paintings, pottery, jewelry, cards, books, ornaments.
With a purchase from participating downtown shops between Dec. 2-5, shoppers will receive entry into a basket-raffle.
Shoppers will get a chance to win one of two gift baskets: A “merchants basket,” which includes an item from each participating shop; and a “Fred Rogers Basket,” which includes Mister Rogers-themed items.
Shops participating in the raffle include Chicoras Boutique, Dainty Pastry Shoppe, Depot St. Boutique, Eclectique, GLLV Chamber of Commerce, Graydog Comics & Toys, Latrobe Art Center, Latrobe Market Vendors, Masterspieces, Paper Heart Affairs, Ricolita’s Cafe, Rose Style Shoppe and Terri’s Gourmet Treats.
“It’s kind of an incentive to come down and do a little bit of shopping,” McDaniel said.
The GLVV Chamber of Commerce is planning a virtual countdown to Christmas on Tuesday and Thursday evenings throughout December.
GLLV will release 20-30 minute episodes, consisting of holiday-themed crafts, storybook readings, musical performances, entertainment and interviews — including one with Santa and Mrs. Clause. McDaniel said one segment features an interview with a “couple of reindeer farmers. We talked about what reindeer eat and how they get ready for Santa’s big night.”
“It’s a community effort, since we can’t have big crowds together,” McDaniel said. “This is kind of our way to share the season with everybody, and also people who may not be traveling home this year — like they typically would — this gets them a little taste of Latrobe, as well.”
Viewers can watch the episodes online on GLLV’s Facebook page.
Small Business Saturday will take place Nov. 28, and participating shops will have drawings for platters of a dozen cookies during a “cookie crawl” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
McDaniel said the idea is to “support the local merchants who support the community year round.”
The chamber has planned a virtual 2.5-mile Holly Jolly Jingle Jog through Dec. 6. Participants can register online at www.jinglejog.run. Registration includes an “ugly sweater”-themed race shirt and participation medals. Use code ARTCENTER for a 5% discount.
Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation Commission’s 26th annual Turkey Trot will take place in-person at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 26 on Thanksgiving. Registration can be done online at the Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation website at www.latroberecreation.org or at the organization’s office, located on the second floor of the Latrobe Municipal Building, 901 Jefferson St., Latrobe.
A virtual race option is also available for those who can’t attend or choose to stay away from the in-person race over coronavirus concerns.
