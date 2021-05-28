Latrobe's 4th of July Celebration, fireworks display returning this summer

Latrobe’s annual Fourth of July Celebration is officially back.
This year’s one-day event, set for July 3, will feature a 5K race, inaugural car cruise, food vendors, music, and of course — the community’s popular fireworks display.
Blackout Tinting in Unity Township donated $51,000 towards sponsoring the fireworks display which is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. July 3 at Legion-Keener Park.
“I grew up on St. Clair Street (in Latrobe),” said Blackout Tinting owner Josh Poponick. “Every Fourth of July, me and my family would walk down to the baseball field at Legion-Keener to watch the fireworks.”
He said that Fourth of July in Latrobe was one of his favorite days of the year growing up.
“I remember (the fireworks) being really, really awesome, and so that’s sort of what I wanted to do again,” Poponick said.
Beth Straka and Ann Powell, co-chairs of the Latrobe Fourth of July Celebration committee, took over planning the celebration in January 2020. However, Latrobe officials canceled last year’s Fourth of July Celebration amid concerns of large gatherings.
Straka said the pandemic hampered the committee’s ability to hold fundraisers throughout the past year, but Blackout Tinting stepped up by helping to organize a virtual gun bash, held April 10, which funded its donation towards the fireworks display.
“Every penny we made from that gun bash went into the celebration,” Straka said. The donation also covered expenses and permits carried over from last year.
“Blackout Tinting has been one of the biggest supporters, sponsors for the fireworks,” she added. “Josh wanted to do the fireworks. He wanted to revamp them. He wanted to do whatever he could to give us a good fireworks display.”
When Gov. Tom Wolf in early May announced that COVID-19 mitigation orders expect masking would be lifted on Memorial Day, Straka said the committee hustled to organize activities following the latest guidelines.
“We were running around trying to figure out something to do for the community,” Straka said. “Everybody’s ready to get out there and celebrate being able to be involved in something.”
Poponick plans on sponsoring the event
Schedule for July 3
The Fourth of July 5K run begins at 9 a.m. at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium. Registration for the race hosted by Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation will take place at 7:30 a.m.
There will be road closures July 3 from 8-11 a.m. for the race — with a route yet to be determined.
For more information, visit latroberecreation.org.
“We want to work with every organization in town to make this a community event,” Straka said. “When we took over the celebration, that was our main goal to bring everything back to the community.”
The Latrobe Legion baseball team takes on backyard rival Unity, 1 p.m. July 4, at Legion-Keener. On July 3, Latrobe Legion hosts Derry at 2 p.m.
Food vendors and music by DJ Don are scheduled from 2:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the stadium. Meanwhile, from 3 to 7:30 p.m., the celebration’s inaugural car cruise will occur at the stadium’s parking lot.
The first 200 cars receive a dash plaque. There will also be games of chance and 50/50.
The Rogers-McFeely Memorial Pool is open from noon until 5 p.m. on July 3. Pool parking will not be available in the stadium parking lot. Parking is suggested at Memorial Drive.
Food vendors include: Speals on Wheels, Rosemary’s Country Kitchen, Waterford Volunteer Fire Department, Kona Ice, Lynne’s Franks, Kettlecorn Clinic, Kettle Dad BBQ and Latrobe F.O. Eagles. Meanwhile, Greater Latrobe’s track and field and football boosters will be selling drinks at the stadium’s concession stand.
The stadium will be closed to all parking from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for the car cruise, while fireworks parking will be available after 7:30 p.m. in the stadium’s lot.
The stadium area will be one-way around the stadium starting at Memorial Drive, going into the area from Chestnut Street, exiting on Irving Avenue.
Parking is also available in the parking garage on Spring Street, parking lots surrounding the downtown area or legal street parking.
Also, the Fourth of July Celebration is holding a home and business decorating contest. Participants are invited to decorate their home or business in honor of the nation’s independence.
Entries must be submitted by 4 p.m. June 18. Registration forms are available at Latrobe’s municipal building and at select businesses in the community.
Prize packages will be given to homeowner winners, plus a “Get Your 4th On” trophy.
There won’t be a Fourth of July parade downtown this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.