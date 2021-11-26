Lucy Byers of Latrobe and her husband Joe went to Jekyll Island in 2017 because she likes history and she likes the ocean. She also likes to write. So she thought that the beautiful and historical island off the coast of Georgia would make a great backdrop for a novel.
“I had already written a book (released the following year) and I thought that, all right, I’d just write another one,” she said.
She didn’t take on the project until the pandemic curtailed so many other activities. Then she finally had a lot more time on her hands to complete it.
She’ll be at the Ligonier Valley Library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, to sign copies of her recently released book, “Unforgettable Island Promise.”
She also will be signing books from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at Eclectic in Latrobe during the Holly Jolly Christmas event downtown. She will do another book signing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Barnes & Nobel in Hempfield Township.
Byers’ first book, “Reflections on the Journey to the Streets of Gold,” is a love story inspired by her grandfather’s journey from Italy to America in 1913. Some of the events in the novel are fictionalized versions of things that actually happened, based on stories her grandfather told.
The new book is also a love story but it was inspired by the history of the island, not by any particular person.
“I thought that I could write a book where people could learn about a place they never heard of,” she said.
Jekyll Island has a long and interesting past. According to a website connected to the state of Georgia, it was a popular destination as far back at 3,500 years ago when Native Americans went there to hunt, fish and gather shellfish. The first settlers were 18th century British colonists. Gen. James Edward Oglethorpe, founder of the colony of Georgia, named the island after Sir Joseph Jekyll, a financial backer instrumental in supporting the young colony.
The island has a history of slaves and indentured servants, and after the Civil War, it became the site of a hunting club. The island was purchased in 1886 by the Jekyll Island Club, and became a popular seasonal destination for wealthy American families. That included the Vanderbilts and Rockefellers.
The Club Era ended with World War II and in 1947 the island was sold to the state of Georgia as a state park open to everyone.
Byers’ novel takes place in the 1930s through the years after World War II. She weaves the history of those years into the plot of the love story.
It was common for the workers who staffed the inn and other places on the island to stay on in the off season. The two main characters, both in their 20s, were related to island workers. Jonathan Blake’s grandparents were among them, and he had been going there to spend time with them since he was a child.
“Jane Adams frequently visited her aunt and uncle who worked on the island, and Jonathan first sees her picking up shells on the beach,” Byers said.
Despite his intention to not fall in love, he is immediately drawn to her.
Their relationship is limited to the island, and they promise to return every June to see each other again. And they do, until World War II begins. No one goes to the island anymore, and everything soon falls into disrepair.
“When Jane goes back, everything is dusty and dirty,” Byers said. “Her aunt and uncle are no longer working there, and life on the island changed forever.”
Jonathan and Jane had memories on Jekyll Island, but a complication in the plot development is whether or not they would meet again, and what if they did?
Byers was an administrative secretary in the elementary and special education departments in the Derry Area School District. She retired from there in 2017, and currently works part time as a concierge for Excela Square Latrobe.
“Writing has become a hobby for me,” she said. “It’s a fun thing to do.”
For more information, visit LucyByersBooks.com.
