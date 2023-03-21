Johnette DeRose of Latrobe was 6 years old when she started getting letters from Belinda Pink-Ears, a popular make believe rabbit from the 1946 hardcover book, “Belinda Pink-Ears and the Book of Surprises.” The book included little trinkets, like a tiny toy wristwatch, to go with the stories.
A series of letters from Belinda Pink-Ears came later, and DeRose’s mother subscribed to them for her little daughter.
“Every month a letter arrived with a trinket, like a clover when there was a story about a bunny in the yard,” DeRose said. “I remember loving those letters and I kept them. I still have them.”
Over the years, she thought about doing something similar, and in 2014, she did. That was the beginning of “Letters From Liza,” which in 2020 was published as a children’s book of the same name.
She recently completed a second book with more letters from the chocolate Labrador retriever, this one called “Puppy Pals and Puppy Tales.” It’s available on Amazon for pre-order and will be released May 1.
DeRose, now retired, was a reading specialist and lower school administrator at Valley School of Ligonier.
“I know how important reading is for children, and it occurred to me that it would be fun to write from a dog’s point of view,” she said. “And who else but the dog I knew best? And that was Liza at the time.”
Liza, a pup when she joined the family, passed away six years ago at age 12. She loved children, and her gentle ways are the basis for the letters and the two books.
DeRose wrote the letters from Liza’s point of view about the dog’s make believe family. They focused on ordinary things that children encounter and encouraged kindness and gentleness with animals. She chose a collection of them for the first book that was illustrated by her sister-in-law, Joan DeRose.
“There were stories about what routines mean to kids, like getting up in the morning and brushing your teeth,” she said. “There was a story about how important it is to have play time, and to have make believe, and another about best friends and how to treat friends.”
Some of the stories are based on things that actually happened, like the time that a dog that lived on the school campus in Ligonier got on the school bus. Another is about a rabbit that ate all the plants in the yard.
The new book is illustrated by Patrizia Donaera of Italy. It has stories about baby animals being born in the spring, one on Grandma bringing baby ducks when she comes to visit (they end up in the bathtub), and what happens when a frog jumps around in the kitchen, and a bat gets into the house.
“There are also stories about losing a first tooth, having a favorite toy to take care of, and having patience and practice when learning something new,” DeRose said. “Another one is about feeling nervous when attempting to do something. These are the kinds of things that kids understand and they can see themselves on the pages.”
The original letters were sent in the mail or online and were also distributed through Miracles From Maggie, a program at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. They were sent to brighten up and encourage young patients.
“The children there really seemed to enjoy them,” DeRose said.
Now she’s aiming at a second wave of youngsters to become fans of Liza and her fictional family, and to find positive experiences in familiar events.
The books are continuations of DeRose’s career in education and her focus on the importance of instilling in children a love of reading.
“And I love my dogs,” she said.
Her household now includes Sammy, her third chocolate lab, and Bandit, a border collie and Australian shepherd mix that belonged to her son who lives in Pittsburgh. She and her husband David have another son and two grandsons who live in New Jersey. DeRose likes to read to them when she visits, but at age 4 and almost 2, they are too young for the little chapter books. But the time will soon come when they, too, will share in Liza’s adventures.
