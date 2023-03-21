Johnette DeRose of Latrobe was 6 years old when she started getting letters from Belinda Pink-Ears, a popular make believe rabbit from the 1946 hardcover book, “Belinda Pink-Ears and the Book of Surprises.” The book included little trinkets, like a tiny toy wristwatch, to go with the stories.

A series of letters from Belinda Pink-Ears came later, and DeRose’s mother subscribed to them for her little daughter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.