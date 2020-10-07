A Latrobe woman in Westmoreland County Prison on charges she sexually assaulted two teenage boys is accused of sexually assaulting a fellow inmate at the Hempfield Township facility on multiple occasions.
Shanda Rae Hitchcock, 34, was arraigned Monday on five counts of indecent assault in the new case.
Westmoreland County detectives received a complaint on Sept. 25 from a female inmate alleging that Hitchcock had rubbed her legs and grabbed her breasts while a group of inmates was playing cards last month, according to court documents. Hitchcock allegedly continued groping the woman for about a week and wrote her at least three letters containing explicit language before allegedly grabbing the woman between her legs as she was looking at a book at the prison library on Sept. 17.
Two other inmates told police they had witnessed the groping incidents, according to court documents.
Hitchcock has been held in Westmoreland County Prison on $30,000 bond since November on charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and related offenses in two separate cases involving the alleged sexual assaults of two boys in Unity Township. She was ordered held in lieu of $25,000 bond on the new charges.
One accuser, now in his late 20s, said Hitchcock first raped him at a Unity Township home when he was about 14, allegedly tying his hands together as he slept before sexually assaulting him. The accuser said the sexual assaults occurred on a weekly basis between November 2004 and July 2008, and that he told Hitchcock no but she continued to sexually assault him.
The second accuser was 14 when he said Hitchcock raped him at a Unity Township home in October 2016.
