Latrobe woman critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Derry Twp.

A woman who worked at the Union Mission was critically injured when a truck struck her Saturday outside of the facility and fled the scene. Now police are searching for that hit-and-run driver.
According to police, a man was driving east on Harrison Avenue in Derry Township, near the Union Mission, shortly before 6 p.m. when his pickup truck, which police believe is a red Dodge Ram 1500, hit the woman who was walking along the side of the road.
The woman, Mary Bathurst, 42, of Latrobe, was transported from the scene by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in PIttsburgh, where she was listed in critical condition.
State police said initially the driver of the truck stopped, but then fled. The truck was described as red in color and possibly had small rear doors.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
