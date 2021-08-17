Happy birthday to Audrey Brant Spangler of Latrobe, who is 101 years old today, Aug. 17.
Spangler, who was born in Philadelphia, lived in Cooperstown from the time she was 3 years old, and is a graduate of Derry High School.
Her husband, William, who passed away in 1960, served in the U.S. Navy in World War II, and during that time she worked at Kennametal. She also worked in a school cafeteria in the Derry Area School District, at the Capital Grill in Latrobe and at Westinghouse in Youngwood.
The couple had two children, Kevin of Cooperstown and Garnet of Hempfield, and four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Because of the pandemic shutdown last year, family and friends surprised Spangler on her 100th birthday with a parade of 10 trucks from the city fire departments, lots of well-wishers driving by in their cars, and all of this led by two Latrobe Police Department patrol cars.
About living to be this old, Spangler said, “I eat whatever I want. And I stay up late. I tell everyone to not worry. Nine times out of 10 what you worry about won’t happen, and if it does, there’s not a darned thing you can do about it.”
