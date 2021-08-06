During the pandemic, many people have learned to live life one day at a time. No one knows that better than 31-year-old Kelly Youngblood.
Just as things started opening up last spring and a few months from her 31st birthday, the Latrobe mom learned she had breast cancer.
“I just randomly felt a lump one day because it sore in that area. I immediately called my doctor and told them about my family history with breast cancer, so they rushed me right in for all the appropriate testing and not to my surprise it was cancer.”
Cancer is a subject Kelly knows a lot about, unfortunately. Not only did her mother, grandmother and aunt have cancer, but her fiancé, Doug Wilson, was battling cancer when the couple met eight years ago.
“When I was 23, I met my fiancé, Doug, at the time was battling cancer himself,” said Kelly. “But, he is doing well now and has been in remission for six years. We just really picked the short straw in life.”
What she didn’t know was how rare the type of cancer she ad was. It’s called Triple Negative Breast Cancer, which only accounts for 10-20% of women diagnosed with breast cancer and accounts for only 5% of women at the age of 31.
“It is considered one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer as it often is not receptive to treatments, as it is not fueled by hormones,” said Kelly. “The typical medications and treatments for hormone fueled cancer do not work on this type. The only treatment available is chemotherapy.”
According to Kelly, with this type of breast cancer 66% of patients will survive more than five years after treatments, but four out of 10 women will have a rapid reoccurrence of the disease. It typically comes back in the lung, liver, brain or bone. Kelly will need to have a double mastectomy in approximately four months.
A transplant from Florida, Kelly said after he was done with all his treatment, the couple moved from Port St. Lucie to Fort Lauderdale, so she could be closer to her mother, who is also in remission from her own breast cancer. Her mother is an inspiration to Kelly, who was raised singly by her.
“She fought like a warrior and is in remission now,” added Kelly.
Because the cost of living was so high in Fort Lauderdale, Kelly and her family decided to join Doug’s family here in Latrobe.
“Doug’s brothers, sisters and mother lived here in Latrobe, so we decided to make a big move and give western Pennsylvania a try,” said Kelly. “We have been here for two-and-a-half years and absolutely love it.”
Although a beach girl at heart, Kelly said she loves the seasons and so far is still loving the snow.
Kelly is the mother of two — 15-year-old Christina from a previous relationship and 2-year-old Olivia. Her girls are a big reason why she has a lot of hopes and dreams for the future.
“I can’t wait for Christina to graduate and go to college,” said Kelly. “Once I overcome this — and I am positive I will — we want to eventually buy a home here and get married. We really do love Latrobe and want to continue raising our children here. But for now, (we’re) just taking things one day at a time.”
Kelly refers to Olivia as her “miracle baby.”
“Doug was told his chances of having children were very slim because of the type of cancer he had — testicular cancer,” said Kelly. “After seven years together, I became pregnant and it was such a happy moment for all of us.”
Olivia was born here in Latrobe. Approximately, six weeks after having her, Kelly was anxious to get back to work.
With her fiancé working during the day, she needed a job that would be in the evening, so she became a server at Sharky’s Café. She worked there for two years. And, then the pandemic came.
“As everyone knows restaurants took the biggest hit. But, we were managing. Just as things were starting to open back up, I received my diagnosis.”
Financially, Kelly is honest. They are struggling to pay for all of her chemotherapy treatments, along with just the typical bills every family has to pay.
“Raising a family of four is not easy with one income. (Doug) really does an amazing job providing for us, but we are used to having two incomes. Things were already starting to get tight with me out of work because of the pandemic and now this has set us back even farther.”
So, in order to try to help, Kelly started her own GoFundMe page. She set a goal of $5,000 to pay for necessities, living expenses, medical expenses that insurance doesn’t cover, child care on treatment days.
“I just need a little bit of financial help so I am able to finish my treatment and surgery over the next few months and then hopefully return to normal life.”
Her page can be found at https://gofund.me/228eb19e. While she’s asking the community for their support, she understands so many are struggling right now.
“If you can’t donate that’s okay too. Just send good vibes and prayers our way,” she said.
