The Latrobe Police Department filed charges after a Latrobe woman allegedly sold a confidential informant heroin in the Shop ‘n Save parking lot back in May.
Police were contacted May 10 by the informant who said they had been messaging 39-year-old Danielle Schall of Latrobe to buy drugs. The informant met police and a member of the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General’s drug task force at the department to arrange the buy.
Schall allegedly messaged the informant she was finishing her grocery shopping and would meet them in her blue Toyota in the parking lot. Police followed the informant to the store and watched as they got into Schall’s car.
While in the car, the informant allegedly bought 10 stamp bags of heroin marked “NEW JACK CITY” in blue ink for $80.
Upon returning to the police station, officers received the purchased heroin and searched the informant and their vehicle for any other drugs, “contraband or other items of significance,” according to the criminal complaint.
Schall was arraigned Sept. 9 for delivery and possession of a controlled substance – both felonies – and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. Bail for her was set at $5,000 unsecured.
Schall is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing 10 a.m. Sept. 19.
