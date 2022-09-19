The Latrobe Police Department filed charges after a Latrobe woman allegedly sold a confidential informant heroin in the Shop ‘n Save parking lot back in May.

Police were contacted May 10 by the informant who said they had been messaging 39-year-old Danielle Schall of Latrobe to buy drugs. The informant met police and a member of the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General’s drug task force at the department to arrange the buy.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

