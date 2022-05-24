Beginning Monday, June 6, and running through Saturday, June 11, Latrobe welcomes visitors and guests of all ages for the Sixth Annual Mister Rogers Family Days event throughout the downtown area with free parking all week.
Returning this year as a week-long event, Mister Rogers Family Days offers a variety of both new and familiar, fun-filled, family-friendly activities and entertainment celebrating the life and legacy of Fred Rogers.
The event kicks off with a variety of week-long activities including a Daniel Tiger Storybook Walk and Mister Rogers Quotation Quest with participating Latrobe merchants and organizations, a Selfie Garden located in downtown’s James H. Rogers Park with the statue of Mister Rogers and in the Parklet at Main and Ligonier Streets, Fred Rogers exhibits at Latrobe Art Center and the Latrobe Area Historical Society, and an assortment of sidewalk fun throughout the downtown area.
In addition, unique, single-day activities include Latrobe Farmers Market and outdoor story time at Legion-Keener Park Tuesday, June 7; downtown Latrobe’s monthly Shop Hop Night Wednesday, June 8, featuring live entertainment by Derek Woods; Donkey Hodie crafts at Latrobe Art Center and a children’s book giveaway at the GLLV Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center Thursday, June 9; and a special showing of the award-winning film “Saving Amelia” at WCCC-Latrobe Friday evening, June 10.
The event’s big finale occurs Saturday, June 11, with an assortment of family fun including the long-awaited return of Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat, a visit by the Neighborhood Trolley, a downtown Latrobe scavenger hunt, a collectors’ car show, family magic shows at Adams Memorial Library, pony rides, hayrides, barrel train rides, face painters, an inflatable obstacle course, food vendors, live entertainment and more.
“We are so excited for this year’s Mister Rogers Family Days and are looking forward to celebrating the life and legacy of Latrobe’s favorite neighbor during this special week,” said Latrobe Art Center Executive Director Michael Tusay. “Merging last year’s week-long format with previous years’ activities and traditions, this year’s event is sure to be bigger and better than ever.”
Pre-registration is required for the event’s free story time activity on Tuesday as well as Friday’s free movie night and Saturday’s family magic shows. Participants can pre-register for activities and view the full schedule of events online by visiting the event’s new website at misterrogersfamilyday.org or by calling the Latrobe Art Center at 724-537-7011 during regular operating hours. Event resources, including printable activity worksheets and city maps, can also be found by visiting misterrogersfamilyday.org or the Mister Rogers Family Day Facebook page.
Mister Rogers Family Days is made possible by the efforts of the following partnering businesses and organizations: Adams Memorial Library, American Red Cross, Blended & Brewed, Blue Sky Sign Co., Carmine’s Pizza & Pasta, City of Latrobe, Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, Eclectique, EWCTC, GLLV Chamber of Commerce, Graydog Comics & Toys, Greater Latrobe Parks & Recreation, Greater Latrobe Senior High School, Green Goddess, Headspace Media, Latrobe Area Historical Society, Latrobe Art Center, Latrobe Farmers’ Market, Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor, Mangata Massage & Holistic Practices, Rachelle’s 15650, Ricolita’s Café, Rose Style Shoppe, Scotty G’s Pizzeria, Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats, The Medicine Shoppe, The Paper Heart Social Goods & Event Studios, The Tears Foundation, WCCC-Latrobe, WQED, and 512 Coffee & Ice Cream.
Founded in 2002 by Mrs. Nancy Rogers Crozier (sister of Fred Rogers) and Mrs. Elizabeth Hazlett, Latrobe Art Center provides a welcoming atmosphere for adults and children of all skill levels to grow their artistic talents and interests. Located in the heart of downtown Latrobe, the art center offers a wide variety of classes, workshops, events, community gatherings, and more to improve the quality of life in the area through the visual arts.
Latrobe Art Center’s galleries are open and free to the public Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ricolita’s Café, located within the center, is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 724-537-7011 or visit www.latrobeartcenter.org.
