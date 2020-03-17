A planned public demonstration of Westmoreland County’s new voting machines scheduled for Saturday at the Quatrini Rafferty Building in downtown Latrobe has been postponed indefinitely in response to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.
No future date for the hands-on voting system demonstration has been determined.
