Latrobe VFD using Community Connect
Charles McDowell

The Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department invites city residents and businesses to utilize Community Connect, a program offered through First Due designed to provide firefighters with vital details about residents’ homes and businesses in the event of an emergency.

Residents can enter details about their home, including who lives there, details about their home and how to contact them during an emergency.

Joseph Bell can be reached at jbell@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.