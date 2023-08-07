Latrobe VFD using Community Connect

The Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department invites city residents and businesses to utilize Community Connect, a program offered through First Due designed to provide firefighters with vital details about residents’ homes and businesses in the event of an emergency.
Residents can enter details about their home, including who lives there, details about their home and how to contact them during an emergency.
“We’re always looking for ways to better serve the citizens of Latrobe,” said LVFD Chief John Brasile. “For this reason, we are rolling out a new program to protect our residents and their property in the most effective way possible.”
The chief said Community Connect is a “free, secure and easy-to-use platform that allows you to share critical information about your household that will aid first responders and emergency response personnel when responding to your residence.”
“By providing information about your household that you feel is important for us to know about at the time of the emergency, we can ensure you and everything you care about is protected to the best of our ability,” Brasile said.
The website for Latrobe residents and businesses can be found at https://www.communityconnect.io/info/pa-latrobe.
Once at the site, residents are invited to create an account, which is free. It just takes your email, phone number and home address.
Residents are then asked to enter the information that matters most. This valuable information will allow firefighters to assist more effectively during an emergency.
The website also asks residents to keep information “updated when things change over time” so emergency responders can always be prepared.
Fire apparatuses in the city are equipped with iPads and electronic notepads, which are utilized by firefighters to access Community Connect information while en route to an emergency call, Brasile said.
“We bought new reporting software through First Due, and we paid for the Community Connect part, so any household or business can make an account and put in their information,” Brasile said. “Everything is encrypted so the only people that see it is the fire department.”
Understanding critical information such as your residence type, whether or not you have fire sprinklers, or designated family meeting places, improves firefighters’ ability to respond and make decisions during an emergency, according to Community Connect.
“We’ll get the call from 911, sometimes they’ll tell us there’s possible entrapment,” Brasile said. “We don’t know that everyone is out until we get there and talk to somebody, and then they tell us where the bedrooms are. But if we can have that information preplanned, it saves us time, knowing where they’re located. They can preplan the whole house, where the bedrooms are.
“They can even document where their household chemicals are stored – under the sink, in the garage. And the pets as well... the sky is the limit. You can document where all the utility shutoffs are, just everything. It’s a great tool at no cost to the taxpayers. All the hydrants are mapped out for us, just everything. If we can get all the households and business owners to get on that site and put the information in, that gives us a real advantage.”
The website also highlights the importance of letting emergency responders “know who is best to contact in case of an emergency. Your contacts can help (firefighters) with everything from access to how to deal with potential hazards or locate occupants. Getting in touch helps (firefighters) better communicate at the time when it’s needed most.”
Residents also are able to identify if any home occupants have mobility or other types of functional needs that may require additional assistance.
Pets are also an important part of the equation. Residents can even post photos of their pets so emergency responders can easily spot them.
“We’ve had a couple of dogs perish in a fire out on Anderson Street out by McCracken (insurance agency), going out East Harrison Avenue,” Brasile said of past instances where having Community Connect may have proven to be beneficial. “If we had had this back then, we probably could’ve saved the dogs because we would’ve known where they were as the house was small. There’s quite a few instances where we could’ve saved pets.
“We’ve been pretty good with loss of life on the human aspect, we haven’t had a whole lot. But still, one is too many in my book, and you wish you could go through your whole career without having any fatalities.”
The software comes with a $7,500 annual price tag that the LVFD pays for but, according to Brasile, it’s worth every penny if it can save lives.
He said he believes LVFD is the first area fire department to be utilizing the Community Connect portion of First Due software.
“This is going to be groundbreaking in giving us an upper hand,” Brasile said. “It’s only good if the general public uses it. We put that on them because we don’t have the time to address 4,000 some residents in the city.”
In the future, Brasile said the department will be able to send messages utilizing First Due Community Connect.
“That will help us if there’s a natural disaster, whether it be weather related, train derailment, anything major, we can put that out there and everyone out there with an account with Community Connect will receive those messages,” he said. “It’s a good tool for all the residents, and it truly helps us. This gives us a big advantage. I’ve been in the office a long time and we’re always looking for ways to better serve the residents and get a foothold. With today’s day and age with the shortage of manpower, any little advantage that you can get means a lot.”
