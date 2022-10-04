The Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department recently accepted a donation from Dave and Dorothy Shafran in memory of all deceased firefighters.
Amongst the donations is a 1887 hose cart with original paint and most of its original parts, now displayed prominently at the back of Latrobe Hook and Ladder Co. 2.
The cart holds 500 feet of 2.5-inch hose, Dave said, and features the original ax as well.
Now 71 years old, Dave said he began collecting firefighter antiques when he was 18 years old as a member of the now-defunct Baggaley Volunteer Fire Department in Unity Township. He served there for 18 years.
The Shafrans’ recent donation also includes two foam tanks to go along with two other tanks donated back in 1980.
One of the tanks, from Indiana, is 40 gallons and builds up between 350 to 400 pounds per square inch of pressure.
The force would shoot foam roughly seven stories high.
“I tested most of the stuff when I first got it,” said Dave, also known as Big Chief Davey and The Antique Fireman.
There is also a 1910 American LaFrance soda acid fire engine donated in 1980 by the Shafrans. This particular item, Dave said, would cost $185 in 1910.
Dave has also made countless donations, including over 30 fire helmets, to Derry Fire Museum, located on the second floor of the Derry Volunteer Fire Department. He also donated 22 firefighting books to the Ligonier Valley Library’s Pennsylvania Room.
“I saved everything over 32 years,” Dave said, even taking Latrobe Fire Chief John Brasile’s old firefighting magazines and extinguishers over the years.
Dave is still overseer of all the donated memorabilia until he and his wife pass away. He continues to have an incredible memory, recalling most of the items he’s acquired over three-plus decades, and specific prices as well.
“I’m like an American picker with the firefighting stuff,” he said, recalling various sirens, lights, nozzles and whistles in his collection as well.
While the hose cart and foam engines are currently stationed within Latrobe’s municipal building, the hope is to one day have a museum dedicated to all the items, including various trophies earned by the department throughout the years.
“It takes time,” Brasile said. “We’d have to find a small building.”
Dave and Dorothy reside in Cook Township.
