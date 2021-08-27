Lance Cpl. Terry Valore of Latrobe was on the second floor of the four-story barracks housing the 1st Battalion 8th Marines when on Oct. 23, 1983, a suicide bomber drove a truck into the building.
Rescuers loaded him into an ambulance before helicopters arrived to airlift survivors, and he credits them with saving his life.
“I would have bled out if they hadn’t taken me out so fast,” he said.
It wasn’t until the end of that year that he was well enough to return to the United States.
“I was probably the first one to get evacuated from the bomb blast that Sunday morning, and probably the last one to make it home months later,” he said.
The flash burns and second-and -third-degree burns over about 90% of his body were still so bad that he was protected by sheets, not clothes, on the return transport.
“I flew 4,000 miles completely naked,” he said.
When the pilot of the military C-130 aircraft approached the USA, he announced on the loudspeaker, “This one is for you, Lance Cprl. Terry Valore.”
He played Neil Diamond’s “Coming to America.”
That song will be performed in Valore’s honor at the Warriors Rock Concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex in Indiana County.
Valore is one of eight veterans honored in a show that for the last 10 years recognizes hometown veterans in and around Pittsburgh, in Florida, New York, Wisconsin and aboard the U.S.S. Midway in San Diego. So far, there have been about 50 concerts.
Warriors Rock was created by Gary Racan of Hempfield Township, who sang with The Vogues for 16 years before forming the Gary Racan and Studio E Band.
His wife Kim founded the nonprofit with him.
“Both of our fathers were veterans and we wanted to do something to pass on the legacy of honoring veterans,” she said.
Her late father, Stanley Joyce of Greensburg, served in Korea and Gary’s late father Thomas was in World War II.
“We came up with the concept to star veterans and script the music around pre-recorded interviews,” Kim Racan said. “It’s like mini-documentaries with each veteran telling a story about their service, and ending with saying what song reminded them of home when they were deployed.”
The band then plays that song, plus additional music including from the era of when that veteran served. Men and women featured have served from World War II to the current generation of military personnel.
“This really took off,” Racan said. “There’s always someone in the audience who wants to bring this to where they live. So they become a team leader and get sponsors to present the show and put me in touch with a veterans organization that gets 100% of the proceeds. The team leaders are the ones who find the veterans in their area.”
Bill and Diana Staffen and Dick and Linda Staffen are team leaders for the Indiana concert that’s being presented by Levin Furniture & Mattress Company. The proceeds will benefit Veterans Outreach in Indiana County.
Indiana County Sheriff Robert Fyock, a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, will be featured. The song that reminded him of home is “Aquarius” from the musical “Hair.”
Michelle Haselrig of Johnstown, who was married to the late Pittsburgh Steeler Carlton Haselrig, was a cook for the admiral aboard a naval ship during the 1990s. Her song is Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”
Jessie Anderson from Johnstown worked in the Indiana County Coroner’s Office and was a combat medic during the current conflict. “Light My Fire” by the Doors reminded her of being home.
Sarah Garcia from Everett, who has family in Indiana County, served 25 years as a combat medic, including in Afghanistan and Iraq. Her song is Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.”
Robert Alexander of Indiana was in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He requested “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
U.S. Army Ranger Jeremy Feldbusch of Blairsville, one of the first wounded in Iraq, suffered a traumatic brain injury that left him blind.
“He’s very well known and has been fighting for veterans rights since he came back.” Racan said. “He’s been to the White House, a documentary was made about him, and he and his family are among the original founders of the Wounded Warriors Project.”
“Unchained Melody” reminded him of home when he was overseas.
Bob Whitmer of Indiana served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army. His song is The Animals’ “We Gotta Get Out of This Place,” the song that’s most requested by Vietnam War veterans.
The documentary about Valore includes footage from CBS News when he was coming home.
Valore, 59, grew up on the Loyalhanna Township side of Slickville and attended Saltsburg High School and Kiski Prep School. His father Orlando served with the U.S. Army in Korea.
When Valore was young, he marched with him and the American Legion in parades in Slickville.
Valore’s unit was part of the Multinational Force in Lebanon when the bombing killed 241 marines. He went over with 28 marines, and only three survived. (The barracks housing the French military was hit, too.)
“I started to control my breathing and thinking about what I was going to do,” he recalled. “I got up and pulled a pipe out of my leg. They (rescuers) saw me moving and ran up and grabbed me and put me in an ambulance and took me to a hospital.”
He was transferred to a military hospital in Germany.
“I went into septic shock and my temperature went up to 106,” he said. “My life was going out. I was calling it quits. I was poked. I was prodded. I was ripped. I remember someone screaming in my ear because everything was muffled (from damage to his ear drums), ‘Do you know Orlando, Janice and Marcy? They will be here in an hour.’ That was my father, mother and sister. My temperature dropped to 102 and from that moment on, my will to live came back. That started me on a whole new life.”
Valore, then 22, spent months in treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. He had surgery to repair his eardrums, and extensive and painful treatments and skin grafts for the burns. His story was shared on KDKA-TV when he came home in the spring. He later married, and he and his wife Joyce have a son and a daughter.
A Gold Star Family, Jan and Glenn Stivisin of Blairsville, will be in the audience Saturday night. Their son Glenn was killed in Iraq.
The concerts recognize all veterans in attendance. Racan’s late father Stanley — her mother, Elaine Joyce, lives in Latrobe — got to see three of the shows before he passed away five years ago at age 86.
“He was not in any of them because he was in poor health and very frail,” she said. “When we bring the veterans from the audience to the front, I grabbed his hand and brought him forward and he just stood there and cried.”
Tickets for the concert are available at the door for $25 general admission and $10 for veterans, military and students. Information: Call Kim Racan at 412-401-1044.
