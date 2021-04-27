Recreational vehicles, unattached trailers and boats may soon face parking restrictions within the City of Latrobe.
Council at its May 10 regular meeting is expected to consider adopting an ordinance which would prohibit park such vehicles on public rights of way.
“Communities like this where you’re densely populated … it’s always been first come, first serve, and it’s sometimes pretty difficult to find a parking spot,” said City Manager Michael Gray. “We’re just trying to help some people alleviate those issues.”
On April 13, council voted to table action designating the north side of Gertrude Street from the no parking sign to approximately 25 feet west as permit parking. City officials said a recreational trailer has been parked in that area, leaving a resident at 1609 Ligonier St. without a space to park.
Gray said he’s received about half a dozen residential complaints regarding such vehicles parked on city streets.
The proposed ordinance would prohibit parking recreational vehicles, unattached trailers and boats in Latrobe; however, the city is considering exceptions under certain conditions.
For example, the city is proposing that such vehicles may be parked for up to 72 hours “for the purposes of loading, unloading or other related activities,” Gray said.
“It lets you have time to bring it to your house to get it ready for your trip … or if you’re coming home from a trip,” Gray said.
Those individuals would be required to notify the city that they are parking their RV or related vehicle for a span of up to three days.
Another proposed exemption is for out-of-town visitors who would be allowed to park their RVs immediately in front of the residence of whom they are visiting for up to seven days. Those individuals would be required to obtain a permit from the city and display it on their RVs to inform police and residents that the vehicle is parked legally.
Gray said obtaining a permit may include a small administrative fee.
Councilman Jim Kelley reminded council that residents who own such vehicles and feel they are suffering from a hardship would have the opportunity to seek a variance from the city.
Latrobe will also consider adding language to the proposed ordinance that would prohibit parking vehicles for “business purposes” on city streets for more than 24 hours.
For example, Gray said, “say you have a car garage, and they are using the street to park the vehicles for that purpose. That would kind of qualify under this ordinance as a prohibition of such.”
However, Kelly suggested that there be some provisions for vehicles of contractors who might take “three or four days” to complete work on a given residence. “I don’t think we want to penalize someone like that,” he said.
Councilman Ralph Jenko also brought up how some residents drive company vehicles, which he said should not face restrictions for parking on city streets.
“We’re a small community, we’re densely packed,” Kelley said. “We need these spaces primarily for people to park their cars that are used on a frequent basis or daily basis. … I think that will guide us on how to approach this ordinance in the future.”
Also at a future voting meeting, council will consider amending an ordinance to update the minimum qualifications for the city’s fire chief.
Gray said he met with current Fire Chief John Brasile to brainstorm proposed updates to the current ordinance, which only requires fire chief candidates live within five miles of the central station, and have a minimum of 10 years of firefighting experience. Candidates must also have served five consecutive years with the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department.
Under the proposed ordinance, fire chief candidates must complete: National Incident Management System (NIMS) training, a fire ground operations class, a hazard awareness class, basic and advanced vehicle rescue classes, and truck and aerial truck company operation classes.
“There are none of those that are unobtainable, through our department or through any training,” Brasile said. “We didn’t want to make this unobtainable for anyone to become a chief, but there are (qualifications) that they need to have.”
Some council members suggested adding that candidates must also complete a fire and arson investigation course.
“As a city, when we appoint that position, we want to make sure that we’re confident that the people in our community are getting the best we can offer,” Gray said of the reason for the proposed amendments. “We feel pretty confident that having this is just going to help the city in the future, plus for the protection of people, as well.”
Councilwoman Christine Weller recommended that fire chiefs upon election undergo management and leadership training, as well.
In other business, Gray said council will soon be expected to award a bid for the city’s Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) project aimed to install solar-powered flashing school zone signs near Latrobe Elementary School. Bids open May 6.
“The main goal is to enhance safety around the school,” Gray said.
Council previously approved school zone signs for Lincoln Avenue, Cedar and Ligonier streets, and PennDOT recently approved final plans. The project is being funded by a $122,000 state grant, with no local match, and at no cost to the school district.
Also at a future voting meeting, council will consider:
- Extending the city’s declaration of emergency until June 14;
- Awarding the lowest bidder for the 2021-2023 mowing contract;
- Resolution approving one handicap parking space at 331 Weldon St. at Trinity Lutheran Church;
- Approving a handicap parking request at 121 Avenue A.
- Reappointing James Berkey to the city’s zoning hearing board with a term expiring on Jan. 31, 2016;
- Reappointing Jim Burica and Ed Kubistek to the city’s planning commission with terms expiring on Jan. 31, 2015, and Dr. Kathleen R. Kelley with a term expiring Jan. 31, 2024;
- Reappointing William E. Glasser to the Civil Service Commission with a term expiring on Jan. 31, 2026;
- Reappointing Bruce D. Jones to the Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation Commission with a term expiring on Jan. 31, 2023.
