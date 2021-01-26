With interest rates currently low, the City of Latrobe is looking to refinance a 2016 general obligation bond that could help finance some of the city’s capital projects.
“The interest rates are pretty low and are favorable for us to consider refinancing the bond,” City Manager Michael Gray said during Monday’s agenda prep meeting.
Refinancing the bond could help pay for repairs to the downtown parking garage, compactor at the transfer station, as well as reimbursement for the $105,300 excavator the city purchased in October.
The city on Feb. 22 will hold a special meeting to consider a resolution for appointing a bond counsel and underwriter — who will assess the city’s bond rating.
“Once we have the rating, we can take a look at what we want to do,” Gray said.
He said options for refinancing the bond include: No changes to the base amount and/or years added to the bond; no changes to the base amount, but extending the bond payments by an additional two years; or increasing the base amount of $3.1 million — initially issued to pay for work at the parking garage — to cover capital expenditures and extend bond payment by approximately two years.
Gray said the first two options are cost savings to the city, while the third option would allow the city to make repairs to the downtown parking garage located between Weldon and Spring streets which has deteriorating concrete cantilevers. The latter option includes increasing the base amount of the bond by $400,000 to $500,000, Gray estimated.
“We haven’t stabilized any issues at the parking garage,” Gray said. “The only thing that we did was put a protective cover over the cantilever sections to prohibit anything from falling onto the sidewalk down below.”
Mayor Rosie Wolford expressed concern over the parking garage and compactor.
“The parking garage is a safety issue and ... if that compactor goes down, we have that thing put together right now I think with duct tape and welding rods,” she said. “I really think we need to consider making sure we have enough money, if the cost is not prohibitive, to fix those.”
The city’s capital funds budget for 2021 shows $643,072 — which Wolford said is not enough to fix the parking garage and compactor.
“We’re not going to fix those out of our budget, and we’re not going to buy a new compactor with money out of our budget,” she said. “And if we lose the compactor, we shut down the transfer station. We’ve been doing well there. It’s been a money maker for us and it’s something that we really need to think about.”
Officials said no decision will be made until hearing from the bond counsel and underwriter.
Councilman Jim Kelley agreed with Wolford that repairs to the parking garage are necessary. He referred to the previous repairs as “bandaids,” adding, “Bandaids don’t last forever. We need to get rid of the bandaid.”
He argued the parking garage is still viable, despite acknowledging, “We’ve taken a hit because of the pandemic.”
“It’s always been a strong point of our downtown to have that parking garage for people who are employed here or do come in to shop,” he said. “I just don’t think we give up on it. I think we do what we can to save it.”
Gray supported Kelley’s suggestion, adding that he believes there are things the city can do to preserve the garage from deteriorating further.
“Until we know we are going to have money secured for the funding, then we can take a look at options available for the repair of that,” he said. “I don’t believe that we need to go to the extent of a demolition or removing the cantilever sections.”
Also at Monday’s agenda prep meeting, council discussed considering a cooperation agreement with Derry Borough for a joint code and zoning officer. Gray said there have been nine applicants, so far, and that Latrobe is looking to move forward with filling the position before the agreement is made.
“We need a person no matter what, so we’re moving ahead on filling that position,” he said.
Solicitor John Greiner said the agreement has been drafted, adding work is 80-90% complete on Latrobe’s end.
“We will then send it over to Derry Borough Council for their review and comments,” he said.
The city hopes to have the agreement ready for approval at its Feb. 8 meeting.
Council on Feb. 8 will also consider approving a 2% increase for residential and commercial customers for trash removal, under the city’s five-year contract with Republic Services. The approval of schedule of rate fees also includes a $75 fee for land disturbances per application for plan review to comply with a stormwater management ordinance and the annual one-time $90 stormwater management fee per equivalent residential unit.
Last month, council discussed customers continuing to pay an additional 40-cent sticker fee per garbage bag. However, council is leaning towards selling the stickers in sheets of 12 for $4.80, instead of 10 for $4 due to a change in vendor.
But on Monday, councilman Ralph Jenko proposed upping the cost to a flat $5 at the conveniences of vendors — Shop ‘n Save, transfer station and Latrobe City Hall (Latrobe Municipal Building) — selling the stickers who accept cash-only.
“I might see some vendors not wanting to handle this anymore,” he said.
Jenko proposed reducing other garbage fees for customers to offset the $0.20 increase.
However, other officials were hesitant to raise any more rates this year.
“The biggest problem I have this year is all the fees that our community is incurring,” Gray said. “Stormwater program; garbage service is going up; I’m just reluctant to put anything more on the citizens here in Latrobe.”
In other business, council discussed a resolution that would make the west side of East Harrison Avenue permit parking from East Monroe Street to East Grant streets. Last month, a complainant related to the city that cars from a nearby auto repair shop were parked along that stretch of road, requesting permit parking be added there.
Police chief John Sleasman said he spoke with the owner of the shop, adding that the cars were temporarily moved. He said the owner is looking to lease a lot to park the cars there, avoiding the need to add permit parking.
“I would rather we not have to do the permit parking if we don’t have to,” Wolford said.
At a future voting meeting, council will consider approving:
- Applications for traffic signal approval for each of Lincoln Avenue, Cedar and Ligonier streets to submit to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) for the city’s Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) project aimed to install flashing school zone signs near Latrobe Elementary School. Gray said after PennDOT approves the plans, the project can be put out for bid;
- Subdivision plan for Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC on Weldon Street. The Lopatiches are requesting to subdivide the funeral home from the two-story house in which they reside;
- Ratifying the agreement for a school resource officer with the Greater Latrobe School District;
- Appointing Carl “Skip” Bollinger to the Latrobe Municipal Authority Board;
- Continuing the city’s declaration of emergency until March 8;
- Appointing Diane Mogle to the Latrobe Industrial Development Authority (LIDA) with a term expiring Jan. 31, 2023; Francis Tandarich to LIDA with a term expiring Jan. 31, 2025; reappointing Anita Manoli to LIDA for a five-year term to expire on Jan. 31, 2026; reappointing Charles Dominick to the LIDA for a five-year term to expire on Jan. 31, 2024.
