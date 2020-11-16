Latrobe police recently charged a Latrobe mental health counselor accused of paying a girl he was counseling to show him nude photographs of herself and making another girl feel uncomfortable with inappropriate comments and physical contact.
Gregory Patrich Miscik, 59, of Salem Township was arraigned Nov. 6 before Magisterial District Judge Michael R. Mahady on charges of trafficking in individuals, sexual abuse of children, child pornography, corruption of minors, indecent assault and harassment. He is free on $5,000 unsecured bail awaiting a Dec. 14 preliminary hearing. Miscik was ordered to not have contact with any juvenile as part of his bond conditions.
Latrobe police Officer Michelle Preston wrote in court documents that Miscik was meeting with one of the girls about every other week in 2018 for therapy sessions at his office on the 1000 block of Ligonier Street in downtown Latrobe. After Miscik learned the girl, who was 13 at the time, had gotten in trouble for taking nude photographs of herself on an electronic device, he repeatedly asked to see the images during therapy sessions, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
“After a few weeks of telling him no, Dr. Miscik offered to pay (the girl) money to view the photos,” Preston wrote.
Miscik allegedly offered to pay the girl $20 per photo, and paid the girl $60 following a therapy session for showing him three of the nude photos. According to the affidavit, Miscik asked the girl to take more nude photographs and continued to pay her for showing him the images.
A second girl told police she has been a patient of Miscik’s for about four years and said Miscik would comment during therapy sessions that she was a “good looking girl,” according to court documents. The girl asked Miscik if she could shadow him at work for a school project in December and while she and Miscik were setting up a room in preparation for a patient’s arrival, he made comments that “made her feel uncomfortable.”
When the patient arrived, according to court documents, Miscik followed the girl as she and the patient were entering the room and “struck her buttocks with the manila envelope he had in his hands.”
Miscik has been a licensed counselor since 2006, according to Pennsylvania Department of State records. His license, which expires in February, was last renewed in 2019.
Attorney Tim Andrews said Miscik’s reputation is “impeccable” and that he intends to fight the charges.
“He adamantly denies the allegations,” Andrews said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.