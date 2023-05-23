The city of Latrobe officially swore in its newest police chief, Richard M. Bosco, Monday evening in the council chambers.
Bosco will officially start June 12 as family plans were already in place before accepting the job, he said.
Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady administered the oath of office to Bosco.
“It’s great to be home,” said Bosco after the swearing in.
Bosco grew up in Acme. He was a patrolman with the Latrobe Borough Police Department from 1985 to 1990. A Marine Corps veteran, Bosco worked with the state Attorney General’s Office before he was hired as Lincoln Borough’s police chief in August 2013.
Bosco is also a commissioner of the Pennsylvania Municipal Police Officers Training and Education Commission, and is the chair of the commission’s budget and certification committees.
Bosco told those in attendance Monday, which included his family, Latrobe City Police Department officers and Lincoln Borough officials and police officers, that being named Latrobe’s chief was “humbling, and it’s exciting.”
Bosco has been following the department’s work over the past couple of weeks and told the officers he was proud of where the department is and the recent arrests it made regarding a home invasion last week. Going forward, Bosco plans to “push the bar” with the department and its officers, he said.
“It’s going to be a great adventure,” Bosco said. “If we’re not sliding in sideways with all four wheels blown out at the end, it hasn’t been a very hard ride.”
Mayor Eric Bartels told the Bulletin after the council meeting that it felt good to finally complete the process of hiring a new police chief after a long process that began back in September 2022.
“We’re very happy with our selection,” Bartels said. “It was encouraging to see his enthusiasm.
“We got a good force … and we’re optimistic that Chief Bosco will continue to improve the force with his experience.”
Bartels said he has some initial meetings planned with Bosco once he settles in. There are no set plans for what city officials would like to see Bosco initially accomplish. But as the new chief gets to know the officers in the department, Bartels expects Bosco to lay out his vision for the department moving forward.
After being sworn in, Latrobe City Police officers came up one by one to salute and shake hands with their new chief. Former police chief John Sleasman was also present to “pass off the ceremonial baton” to Bosco.
The council voted 5-0 to accept Bosco’s three-year contract. Bosco will receive a starting salary of $96,000 a year with annual increases of 4.5% over the following two years.
Council members Ann Amatucci and Bridget DiVittis were not present.
In other business, the council opened bids and awarded a paving contract to Derry Construction in the amount of $335,340. Derry Construction was the lowest of the two bidders, the other being A. Liberoni Inc., with a bid of $364,533.85.
The contract covers milling, paving and base repair for 8,900 square feet of roads throughout the city. With the contract awarded, the city will have to schedule with Derry Construction on when work can begin. The contract sets an end date of Aug. 31 for the road work.
Latrobe City Council will hold its next meeting 6:30 p.m. June 12 in the council chambers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.