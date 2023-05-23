Richard Bosco sworn in as Latrobe Police Chief

Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady administers the oath of office Monday to Richard Bosco as Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels looks on. Bosco, who was a Latrobe police officer from 1985 to 1990, will begin leading the department June 12.

 PHOTO BY JOE WELLS

The city of Latrobe officially swore in its newest police chief, Richard M. Bosco, Monday evening in the council chambers.

Bosco will officially start June 12 as family plans were already in place before accepting the job, he said.

