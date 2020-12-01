Latrobe students wins Pennsylvania Resources Council photo contest

A Latrobe student’s submission in the 2020 Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Photo Contest sponsored by the Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) earned the 18-year-old first-place among students competing across the state.
Entries were categorized by students and adults.
Emanual Knouse, a 12th-grader at Greater Latrobe Senior High School, won the student category, taking home a $500 first-place prize. His photo, “Tired of Litter,” shows a black & white glimpse of a pile of discarded tires in the foreground of a seemingly quiet, peaceful area.
The judges awarded the second-place prize of $250 to 17-year-old Kaylin Foss, a 12th-grade student from Mifflinburg who attends Mifflinburg Area High School. Her photo, “Be a Part of the Solution, Not the Pollution,” depicts litter surrounding a chalk drawing of earth and the statement, “There is no planet B.”
Kinley Manges of Valencia, a 4th-grade student at Mars Area Elementary School, won the third-place prize of $100. Manges’s photo, “Litter Litter,” shows tubs of kitty litter and other trash dumped amongst fallen leaves.
In the adult category, Mindy Houser of Coraopolis earned the $500 first-place prize. Houser’s photo, “Toad-ally Recycle,” shows a toad resting on top of a littered bag that says, “Recycle.”
Britta Manges of Valencia was awarded the second-place prize of $250 for her photo, “Foundation for the Next Generation,” depicting a child — her daughter Kinley, the 3rd-place student winner — standing in a wooded area atop a pile of discarded debris.
The judges awarded the third-place prize of $100 to Tyler McCandless of Apollo. His photo, “Tired Waterfall,” shows a peaceful waterfall as seen through the center of an abandoned tire.
The objective of PRC’s Lens on Litter Contest is to focus public attention on the problems of litter in Pennsylvania. Photos help to heighten litter consciousness by showing how it threatens public health and safety, scenic beauty, property values, the environment, pets and wildlife.
PRC encourages students and adults to enter the 2021 Lens on Litter Contest, which opens for entries on Jan. 1 and closes Oct. 31. For more information and to see all winning photos, visit www.prc.org/lens-litter/.
