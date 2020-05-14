Latrobe student is voice for cure for juvenile diabetes

Ethan Stenger of Latrobe is passionate about finding a cure for juvenile diabetes. For the past three years he has volunteered at golf outings to support the Western Pennsylvania Chapter of JDRF, formerly known as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. He has spoken to CEOS, fraternities and other philanthropies to seek donations for research, to a congressman to find support for the organization’s mission, and has volunteered at fund raising walks and other events where he educates people about the disease, and about the importance of research to find a cure. He also sends out thank you cards to donors.
He was scheduled to address 600 people at JDRF’s 28th Annual Promise Gala in Pittsburgh, but the event was canceled because of COVID-19. Instead, he will be featured in a four-minute video in the organization’s first online virtual event that will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Ethan, a student at Mountain View Elementary School in Unity Township, is 11 years old.
“It means a lot to me to be doing this because I’m helping to raise money for research to help other people all over the world,” he told the Bulletin. “I’m very fortunate to have good healthcare, but some people don’t have healthcare and diabetes just comes after them.”
Ethan is the son of Kara and Darren Stenger and has a younger sister Claire. He was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes on April 18, 2013, and each April 18 has become his “diaversary.”
“The reason that people with diabetes celebrate the day of their diagnosis is because they have made it another year, and have overcome, and they continue to fight,” Kara Stenger said.
Ethan’s diagnosis did not come easy. He was four when he started having symptoms of excessive thirst and constant bedwetting. His pediatrician said that he was acting out because his parents were expecting a baby.
“The pediatrician told us that three times and kind of kept blaming it on the new baby coming,” Stenger said. “We even asked for blood work but were turned down.”
Baby Claire was three months old when the couple took Ethan to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for an evaluation. A test for his blood sugar was over 900, when normal should be 80 to 160.
“It was life threatening,” Stenger said. “The doctors said that if he would have had that test locally, he would have been life-flighted to Children’s Hospital.”
Ethan was admitted for four days.
He was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, which is caused by an autoimmune destruction of pancreatic beta cells, the cells that produce insulin. That results in absolute insulin deficiency. It was once known as juvenile diabetes, although it can develop any time in life. It usually comes on quickly and there’s no way to prevent it. People may be genetically predisposed to developing it.
In Type II diabetes, the body does not use insulin properly, and that may be caused by obesity, inactivity and diet.
According to the 2017 National Diabetes Statistics Report, diabetes affects 30.3 million Americans, and 90 to 95% have Type II.
“It was kind of a shock because no one in our family has diabetes,” Stenger said.
But when the family became involved in research studies, they learned that her husband, who is a registered nurse and teaches nursing at Forbes Road Vo Tech, has the same genetic marker that his son has.
“His body is developing antibodies and has already started attacking itself, but he has not been diagnosed as Type I because his body is still producing insulin,” Stenger said. “That’s a big shock to our family because Darren is 40 and healthy.”
Ethan remembers when he first started getting injections of insulin.
“It was really hard for me,” he said. “I remember thinking that they put me in the hospital and all of a sudden were giving me shots for no reason. But as we know, a four-year-old doesn’t know much about what’s happening.”
He required round the clock care at home.
“At four years of age, we were testing his blood sugar ten times a day, and that was every two hours through the night, and six shots a day,” Stenger said. “My husband and my parents helped, and my late grandmother would cut up food for us for Ethan, and put it in pre-labeled bags, with how many carbs were in it. It certainly changes your life because you just live with that constant worry, even now.”
Ethan now uses a continuous glucose monitor that checks his blood sugar every five minutes. It communicates with a pump on another site of his body that delivers the dose of insulin that he needs.
“It actually works like an artificial pancreas,” Stenger said. “It eliminates the need for injections. The technology today is phenomenal.”
Ethan can handle most of the care himself.
“You get used to it, like brushing your teeth,” he said.
But there are times when he needs assistance. For that reason, he attends Mountain View Elementary School where his mother teaches support classes for students with autism. Otherwise, he would be attending Latrobe Elementary School.
“That really helps to have my mom in the same place if I need her help,” Ethan said. “Most of the time I can do it on my own, but if there’s an emergency she can help me.”
There are times, too, when he has to miss school and catch up. But counting carbs has helped his math, and someday he’d like to “be an engineer and build cars or airplanes.”
Ethan is a youth ambassador for JDRF.
“He has volunteered at every local JDRF event in Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties over the recent years,” said Shannon Davis, senior development manager for JDRF Western Pennsylvania. “His passion to find a cure is just incredible.”
His mother noted that it was “quite an honor” for him to be the Fund-A-Cure speaker at the Promise Gala. He was the youngest ever asked.
The family is planning a virtual watch party with family and friends and has asked them to dress up befitting the formal occasion, but in a fun way. Stenger plans to wear her wedding dress with some added light hearted touches. It will a chance to be “fancy at home,” she said, since they can’t attend the gala.
The online event started on Wednesday with 50 silent auction items up for bid at jdrf-westernpa.ejoinme.org/register. The video about Ethan will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Friday and can be viewed on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H64MYOKcAPE.
Ethan’s family has also planned a watch party for the Promise Gala. To register to join the family for the online watch party, visit ethanjdrf.eventbrite.com.
