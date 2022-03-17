The City of Latrobe has issued a schedule for street sweeping for the next few weeks, which is weather-dependent. Street sweeping currently is slated to occur as follows:
• Friday, March 18 — Northside (8th Avenue toward 1st Avenue);
• Wednesday, March 23 — Sixth Ward-Cramer Heights;
• Thursday, March 24 — Third Ward;
• Tuesday, March 29 — Sixth Ward-Lloyd Avenue, Second Ward and Fourth Ward;
• Monday, April 4 — Fifth Ward.
Anyone with questions should contact Latrobe Public Works Director Scott Wajdic at 724-539-8974.
Meanwhile, the Latrobe Police Department is reminding the public that there is a drug take-back box located in the lobby of the police station on Jefferson Street, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Unwanted and expired medications can be deposited in the box for disposal in the original bottles with the labels on them, although no needles, creams or liquids will be accepted.
For more information or to make arrangements to dispose of medications if you are homebound, call 724-537-5526.
