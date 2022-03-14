The Latrobe Community Revitalization Program (LCRP) has spearheaded eight years’ worth of projects in the area around the Latrobe Post Office — an area which has come to be known as “The Point” by the organization and its partners, according to LCRP Executive Director Jarod Trunzo.
Now, as the organization prepares to add a mural to the back of the “Welcome to the neighborhood” sign located there sometime in late spring or early summer, those years of incremental improvements have finally built to a sense of “completion,” Trunzo said.
“We removed dying trees, planted new ones, did some landscape and hardscape, added benches and removed the fence around the post office,” he said, also noting the installation of the city’s new street lights and other elements. “It took years of just hundreds of volunteer hours, grants and partnerships.”
He said that the LCRP focused on the area around the post office because it’s the first thing many people see when they enter Latrobe.
“That’s your first impression of downtown,” he said.
Last month, the LCRP revealed its plans for the mural, which will stretch nearly 16 feet long and 5 feet high, covering the entire rear of the outset, powder-coated, aluminum sign panel, located at the Route 981/Lloyd Avenue entrance to the City of Latrobe. It will feature historic faces and imagery from Latrobe’s past, as well as small snippets of text explaining the significance of each part.
Trunzo said an arched walkway will be installed so that pedestrian visitors can walk right up to the mural and get a closer look. The LCRP also recently had two benches installed at the site, and some additional landscape work is planned to bring everything together and give it the feel of a small park or parklet.
“This area, I’d call it more of a place-making project,” he said.
“When you come to town, this is one of the things we hope people would want to visit.”
Steven Patricia, a professional artist, certified architect and historic interpreter who serves as the lead design consultant for the LCRP, has been working closely with the Latrobe Area Historical Society to come up with a concept for the mural that provides an accurate look at the city’s history, going all the way back to when indigenous peoples inhabited the land and running up until about the time of Arnold Palmer.
Patricia said someone suggested creating a timeline of the history of Latrobe to be installed on the back of the sign, so he started with that concept and interpreted it in his own way.
“I started researching timelines generally. How are they presented? They’re usually pretty dull, just a straight line with nodes coming off of it,” he said.
He previously was commissioned to create concept art for a waysign for the National Park Service in Fort Union, New Mexico, and he adapted the idea he used for that sign for the Latrobe project, he said.
“Who are the people who occupied this site? I thought I could repurpose that concept,” he said, noting that using visual imagery in the form of a mural seemed to fit the needs of the Latrobe project.
“You can maintain the idea of a historical timeline, going from left to right, but also add some depth from front to back as well.”
Patricia added that he’s using an artistic style that’s “kind of fuzzy,” because he’s trying to be “expressive” rather than “photo-realistic.”
The list of subjects that will be included in the mural has been in flux as the project has progressed, but likely will include the following: The period of occupancy during the French and Indian War; St. Vincent Archabbey and St. Vincent College founder Boniface Wimmer; Oliver Barnes, who designed the original layout for the town of Latrobe; the Pennsylvania Railroad; the mining industry; the Latrobe Carriage Works; Pittsburgh Brewing Co. and its Latrobe brewery; banana split inventor David Strickler; steelworkers; ethnic laborers, such as Italian masons; John Brallier, who at one time was believed to be the first professional football player after being paid to play for a Latrobe team; the Latrobe hospital; the first non-stop airmail pickup, which occurred just outside of Latrobe; Philip McKenna and Kennametal; veterans of various conflicts (World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, etc.); and others, such as — of course — Fred Rogers, the late beloved host of children’s television program “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” and world-famous golf legend the late Arnold Palmer.
Patricia said he’s been working to figure out how to group elements of the mural together so that it makes sense as a visual timeline, and that he’s still fine-tuning his concept based on information provided by the historical society.
“I found a lot of reference material. The historical society was a great resource,” he said.
“The question is, how does this fit on a make-believe landscape, laying out these people in line who mostly never knew each other or anything?”
Since the mural will include bits of text offering viewers some historical insights, he said it’s important to make sure that the mural doesn’t end up looking “cluttered.”
“We’re not trying to do a history book here. This is just an overview,” he said.
Patricia noted that some people have questioned what happens as time goes on and the historical legacy of Latrobe grows.
“What do you as time goes by? I can’t answer that, exactly,” he said. “I’m responding to the history and the timeline as it exists right now.”
He said his hope is that when people look at the sign, they don’t just “shrug their shoulders” and walk away without feeling an impact.
“Someone should walk away and not say, ‘Why should I care?’ We’ve got to have something engaging,” he said.
“I’m not trying to make it my vision of Latrobe. I’m trying to be faithful about what I’ve learned about its history, and make it relevant to anybody who might walk up to it. Especially people who think all Latrobe has is Arnold Palmer and Mister Rogers. That’s not true.”
Patricia said that when the mural is complete, it will be installed by Blue Sky Sign Co. of Hempfield Township, and that it should hold up well under just about any environmental or weather conditions.
“They have the capability of printing a decal and applying it to a surface. Normally what they’ve done is they have a metal panel and they do it in their shop and then put the panel up. This is going to be a little bit different, it’s going to be a little bit of a challenge, but they feel they’re up to it,” he said.
Taking into consideration everything that has changed at the southern gateway to the city in the last eight years — the impending addition of the mural, the landscape improvements, the new street lights, the removal of the fence around the post office, Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC)’s construction of its Latrobe campus near the post office, the aesthetic and functional rehabilitation of the Lloyd Avenue Bridge, and more — it all comes together to give a sense that “The Point” has been fully transformed into an important and attractive gateway to the city, Trunzo said.
He said he remembers a “moving moment” recently when he was at the site observing the fruits of all of that labor.
“That was one of the first times I realized, ‘Wow, this is an exciting time in town. These things are coming together,’” he said. “It’s a much cleaner look.”
Trunzo said the Pittsburgh Foundation in partnership with the Community Foundation of Westmoreland County recently donated $5,000 for improvements that will be made to the site where the new mural will be installed.
The construction of the sign itself was made possible by a partnership between many key players, including the City of Latrobe Public Works Department, Loyalhanna Environmental Services, students from Eastern Westmoreland Career & Technology Center (EWCTC), Special Lite Co. LLC, architect Steven N. Patricia, Great Dane Powder Coating, Shotts Industrial Metals, Keystone Ridge Designs, Blue Sky Sign Co. and Athena Garden. Locally sourced materials were used in the design.
Funding for the sign was headlined by the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor, along with the McFeely-Rogers Foundation, the Rotary Club of Latrobe, the Latrobe Foundation, Jim and Marlene Brunozzi, the Quatrini Family, and the city.
Trunzo added that the LCRP also is “excited to partner with the Latrobe Art Center for potential larger-scale murals” in Latrobe in the years ahead.
