One lucky aerospace club member at Greater Latrobe Senior High School (GLSHS) is getting the chance to kickstart his dream career earlier than most.
Mark Bellissimo, a senior student, has not only been hired as the first Greater Latrobe School District (GLSD) intern with the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, but will also be receiving a scholarship to pursue his education in aviation after he graduates high school. Bellissimo, who has been interested in the aviation field for quite some time, is grateful for the opportunity that he will be given.
“I am so grateful for the opportunity the airport authority is affording me by on-boarding me as their first GLSD intern and I am so honored with their scholarship award,” Bellissimo said.
For the high school senior, the aviation field and Arnold Palmer Regional Airport have much more meaning to him other than just a place to jumpstart his young career.
“I was born in Latrobe and Arnold Palmer Regional Airport has been an important part of our community since I can remember,” Bellissimo said. “My grandparents’ home is in the flightpath as the jets descend to the landing strip. My earliest memories were watching these big planes fly right overhead — so close I could see the landing gear.”
Bellissimo will work for the airport authority as an intern this summer doing several different customer service related roles at the airport. He believes working for the airport authority is a chance to learn what it means to work as part of a team that gets planes up in the air, noting that it is approached from the “it takes a village” mentality. While Bellissimo is excited for all the roles that he will serve during his internship, he could not help but express true passion for being able to work “under the wings” on the ramp.
While the internship is fantastic, what might be equally as valuable for Bellissimo is the scholarship.
First off, the airport authority has agreed to award Bellissimo with $1,000 toward his education at the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics (PIA). Likewise, the institute agreed to match that number and will supply its own $1,000 for the GLSHS senior. Finally, airport authority vice chairman Donald Rossi will be contributing $500. With this $2,500 in scholarship money, it will be a great way to financially support Bellissimo as he begins his education.
“This scholarship inspires me because it will help launch me in my career. It’s always encouraging when the community you love supports you in your pursuit of education,” Bellissimo said. “I believe education is everything and opens all doors. PIA has a fantastic program and I can’t wait to enroll.”
Gabe Monzo, airport authority executive director, is also extremely excited to have a young student interested in the field, something that he believes is absolutely paramount.
“It’s going to be imperative that we get people interested in aviation,” he said. “It’s going to be a growing industry in the next 10 years. It’s hard to find employees to work.”
Monzo noted that while Bellissimo will be the first to receive a scholarship and internship like this, he will certainly not be the last. It is Monzo’s hope that they continue to offer this opportunity in the years to come.
Monzo has been with the airport authority now for 39 years, and still believes in the value of working in the field of aviation and aeronautics.
“It’s an exciting field to get into and it’s a clean job,” he said. “It’s going to be very beneficial for anyone who enters into this field… there’s no place to go but up.”
