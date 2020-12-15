The City of Latrobe set aside $48,000 in next year’s $6.51-million budget, which was approved Monday, for a code and zoning enforcement officer.
However, that figure will likely end up being lower than projected since Latrobe is considering approving a cooperation agreement with Derry Borough to hire a joint code and zoning enforcement officer between the two municipalities.
“That figure can be significantly lower for next year, as it does not take into account the splitting of time (with Derry Borough),” City Manager Michael Gray said on Nov. 23.
On Monday, council moved to authorize Gray to advertise for the position of code and zoning enforcement officer, but tabled approving the agreement with Derry Borough.
“We don’t yet have that agreement finalized,” solicitor John Griener said. “We want to get that in play, and hopefully we can begin the interview process in conjunction with the agreement being in place with Derry Borough.”
Council last month discussed the proposed agreement in which the code and zoning enforcement officer would work around 30 hours per week in Latrobe and 10 hours in Derry Borough.
In April, council tabbed Ann Powell, the city’s current zoning and code enforcement officer, to manage the new stormwater department at no additional compensation at her current wage until a replacement is found.
Gray said Powell will continue to fill both positions until a new joint zoning and code enforcement officer is hired.
