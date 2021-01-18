The GLSD Art Conservation Trust’s annual gala was cancelled in November. But the popular docent presentations of the contenders for the special collection at the high school and the selections made by the other schools’ students in the Greater Latrobe School District still went on.
It’s just that this year, the docent presentations were recorded and released this week on YouTube.
It was Plan B for the event that like many other events was canceled because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“We knew in the summer that we had a plan that we could do this virtually if needed,” said Jessica Golden, director of the Center For Student Creativity. “We have the technology and the digital files from the regional art exhibitions, and we have the resources internally.”
High school English teacher Acacia Houck was one of the key players in the production. She also teaches the video and broadcasting courses and is the student council co-advisor.
“She’s very involved in the art selection process on regular years, and this year her involvement in creating the video was essential,” Golden said.
The high school students have been raising money to purchase art for their student-owned collection since the program was started in 1936. In the early years, art was brought to the school from the Associated Artists of Pittsburgh Annual Exhibition. In more recent years, contenders have also been chosen from Latrobe Art Center’s Mister Fred Rogers Fine Arts Juried Exhibition, and the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts Annual Juried Art Exhibition at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley.
Students have been viewing the work digitally for years, so the transition wasn’t difficult when they also had to vote online.
This year, the high school students selected the oil painting “Hindsight” by Heather Heitzenrater of Pittsburgh for their 215th acquisition. It depicts a woman surrounded by downed mylar balloons, her arm extended over her face. The reflections on the balloons are distorted.
Docent Elise Wells described it as emotionally charged and showing “chaos in unexpected circumstances.” Yet it portrays the struggle to find courage to move forward and learn from that chaos, she added.
The other schools in the district select their works of art one year, then present them the following year.
“The layers of ice and water create a visual effect,” said docent Marie Patterson. “The photographer is inspired by nature and gets up early and starts walking until she finds the perfect place.”
Baggaley Elementary School students purchased “Fall Color” by Tom Gallovich of Vandergrift, an autumn scene of a creek in western Pennsylvania. In his statement, the artist wrote, “Beauty in nature is all around us.”
Docent Carl Schaefer said of the photograph, “It feels like I am standing right there.”
Two contemporary pieces by Mark Weleski of Natrona Heights have been added to two collections. Students at Latrobe Elementary School chose the boldly red and orange, “Fire Down Below,” the artist’s interpretation of the crust of the earth being over the fireball of its interior.
Docent Alexa Yurko noted the non-traditional shape of the canvas and said, “This will add variety to the art in our hallways.”
Weleski’s “Back to Nature,” painted in shades of blue and green, will hang in the halls of Mountain View Elementary School.
“When you first look at this piece, it encourages the eyes to wander,” docent Madi Balko said. “The artist wrote that artwork that appeals to you is like having the artist whispering in your ear.”
The next art gala reception is tentatively planned for Nov. 4.
“Even if we didn’t have the gala this year, we still had wonderful support and donations from the 100 Friends of Art membership,” Golden said. “All of those donations were important for underwriting the new acquisition. Because of the nature of the school year, the students have not been able to fundraise. The community has been very supportive.”
To view the virtual art gala, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQK0LAM768w&feature=youtu.be.
