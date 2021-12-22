In an effort to ensure the continuing safety of their community, local leaders have teamed up to install surveillance cameras at various locations throughout the City of Latrobe.
The Latrobe Foundation, Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation, the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program, the Greater Latrobe School District and the City of Latrobe together will fund the purchase and installation of new surveillance cameras, to be placed throughout the total park system, in open recreational spaces, at the Rogers-McFeely Memorial Swimming Pool, in the Latrobe Memorial Stadium parking lot and at strategic locations throughout the downtown business district.
“The Latrobe Foundation is excited and pleased at the opportunity to partner with the broad-cased Latrobe community to invest in a quality, comprehensive surveillance camera system for the downtown, our parks and open recreational areas,” said James R. Okonak, vice president of the Latrobe Foundation. “The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley (Regional) Chamber of Commerce, Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation, the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program, Greater Latrobe School District, the City of Latrobe and the foundation are to be commended for their extensive work to develop this state-of-the-art camera network. Once implemented, the cameras will not only safeguard our community, but create an environment for greater use.”
The local leaders working together state that this video surveillance will be a great security tool to keep residents and visitors safe and to help the city thrive. The system, which will be installed by AD Security & Video Surveillance of Belle Vernon, will be able to be monitored in offices and via cellphones by the Latrobe Police Department, Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation and the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program.
The collaborative group said that the benefits are many, from boosting consumer traffic, increasing business and local revenue, reducing crime and vandalism, encouraging more use of public and recreational spaces, and fostering better relationships between local business and government while enhancing overall safety.
“I was extremely excited from the beginning of this project to work with other local leaders and see it to completion,” said Latrobe Police Chief John Sleasman. “These cameras will give the Latrobe police and other local law enforcement agencies a very unique investigative tool to be used to help identify actors and vehicles and gain a wide variety of other information. My goal is to make Latrobe a safe place to live and visit, and this camera project will help show our dedication to that goal.”
“It’s tremendous,” added Craig Shevchik, Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation director. “So many things happen when the parks close, and now we will have eyes on all of our facilities. The whole project lets the Greater Latrobe community know that safety is our highest priority.”
Pointing to an August report in The Kiplinger Letter, the local leaders believe that the cameras will also benefit the Latrobe economy. According to the report, each crime on a city block is associated with a 0.2% decline in new construction permits and a 1.8% decline in renovation projects. The report went on to state that the crime is a factor in 30% of business failures, while areas with lower crime rates tend to see both investment and real estate prices climb.
“This project has shown that safety is a core principle that, as leaders, we all seem to agree is paramount,” said Jarod Trunzo, executive director of the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program. “Having a safe downtown naturally attracts families and solid businesses to our area and helps move progress forward with so much more ease.”
Echoing the sentiments of fellow Latrobe leaders, Kurt Thomas, director of facilities, operations and planning for the Greater Latrobe School District, believes that the cameras will benefit not just the school district, but the entire community.
“In our buildings or not, the safety of our students and staff is always a priority for us,” he said. “Through this initiative, we know that it is vital to our local community as well. This collaboration with local law enforcement and community leaders will improve the safety and security of the community we serve, which attracts families to our district.”
The installation of the cameras will take place in early 2022 and the system currently is expected to be operational by early spring.
“The City of Latrobe is very fortunate for this partnership in establishing a network of surveillance cameras to help improve the quality of life in the City of Latrobe,” said Latrobe City Manager Michael Gray. “Not only will the cameras help the police in reducing crime and vandalism, but they will also make our parks more hospitable and safer for everyone to enjoy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.