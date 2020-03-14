Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515 is marking the 100th anniversary of obtaining its charter from the American Legion National Committee.
“It’s a privilege and an honor to be serving as Commander during this centennial year,” Post 515 Commander Barry Novosel said. “There’s a lot of history in this post. With the declining times of membership, we’re still here. We’re always looking to get these newer guys in. Everybody thinks of us as a club, but our power is in our numbers to fight for veterans’ rights and to facilitate whatever a veteran family may need.”
Local World War I veterans started the ball rolling toward an American Legion Post based in Latrobe the same year the national American Legion organization was founded.
In an article that appeared in the Latrobe Bulletin on March 14, 1969, as part of a series commemorating the 50th anniversary of World War I, Thomas Baldridge, the post’s historian at the time, wrote extensively about the history of Post 515.
“In July 1919, a meeting of World War I veterans was held in the Latrobe High School for the purpose of organizing an American Legion Post in Latrobe,” Baldridge wrote. “George Dunn acted as chairman and appointed a committee composed of Marshall Barron, C.P. Hines and Harry Whiteman to see about obtaining a charter. The application for a charter was signed by Homer Dunn, Leon Strouse, William Humes, James Gallagher, Isaac Feathers, Charles Everly, Roy Hayes, Alex F. Grey, John P. Campbell, Frank McMahon and J.R. Conrad.
“The choice of a name was unanimous, for there was none suggested but that the Post should be named in honor of Maj. Thomas B. Anderson, a veteran of the Spanish-American War and the beloved commander of Company M, 110th Infantry, 28th Division, and who was killed in the battle of Chateau Thierry, Sept. 5, 1918.”
The charter for the Thomas B. Anderson Post was issued by the American Legion National Committee on March 26, 1920. The post’s original membership comprised 185 honorably discharged World War I veterans.
The post held meetings early in its existence at several locations, including the Woodsmen of the World Hall, City Hall and the IOOF Hall before a permanent headquarters was established on the second floor of the old Citizen’s Bank building on Ligonier Street.
In 1922, the post purchased a home at the current site of Adams Memorial Library from the Anderson-Keener family, with “the purchase being facilitated through the graciousness of Mrs. Thomas B. Anderson (Ruth Keener Anderson) who gave her share of the property in memory of her husband,” Baldridge wrote.
“In the first years of the post’s activities numerous social affairs were held in the old Mozart and Doherty Halls at which often 500 veterans attended, and always as special guests were the comrades of the Civil War and the Spanish-American War.”
In 1923, the post had paid off the new headquarters and celebrated by burning the mortgage. The building remained the Post 515 headquarters until 1950 when the post sold the property to the library trustees and moved to its present location at 1811 Ligonier St. The “new” headquarters had been used as a house for foremen at Standard Steel prior to the Legion buying the property. The Legion added a brick addition to the north side of the house and dedicated the new headquarters on Sept. 29, 1950.
Since then, the second floor of the original home at the Legion’s current headquarters has been removed and the building expanded further through additions.
The Legion post’s history was also outlined by Latrobe Area Historical Society President Mary Lou Townsend in the spring 2006 edition of The Latrobe Historical Gazette.
In 1921, Archie J. McColly organized a band, which made its first appearance in Latrobe’s Memorial Day parade that year and performed in district parades, at Legion conventions, the annual Sunday evening Memorial Service each May and in many local concerts.
The post’s WWI Drum and Bugle Corps got its start in 1927, organized by Joseph Harvey. The drum and bugle corps performed in parades and Legion Conventions until it was disbanded during World War II. Following the war, the corps was reorganized as the Latrobe Colonials, performing until the group disbanded in 1963.
In the years following 1936, the Legion had another interesting contribution to area parades, the post’s “Forty and Eight” replica French railroad engine and box car.
“The name came from the sign (40/8) which was stenciled on French boxcars used to transport troops and horses during WWI,” Townsend wrote. “The sign designated that eight horses or 40 men could be loaded onto each car. The display was built here in Latrobe at Cy Bitner’s Studebaker garage. The engine was placed on a Dodge auto chassis.”
Post 515 has been an important community service in Latrobe since its founding, presenting Americanism Medals, sponsoring essay contests and American Legion baseball teams in addition to contributing to volunteer and charitable efforts in the community.
“We have our veterans outreach program, we bring people in from the hospitals in Pittsburgh for a dinner at least once a year,” post finance officer Larry Lowden said last year. “We visit nursing homes and take stuff up around the holidays.
“That’s all that money is spent for is for our veterans. We do stuff with that to help support our veterans who are in nursing homes and hospitals, anything we can do to help veterans. Sometimes we get veterans that come in that need a jacket or shoes and we try to help as much as we can with the money that we have.”
With warmer weather arriving, another of the Legion’s contributions in Latrobe will be put to good use. The “Legion” in Latrobe’s Legion-Keener Park comes from the Thomas B. Anderson Post 515’s purchase of a portion of the land converted into the park.
“During the term of Frank Bert as Commander in 1940, the post was instrumental in starting the development of the Legion-Keener Park where the Memorial Stadium has been erected,” Baldridge wrote. “Part of the land was purchased by the Legion and the balance was a gift from the Keener heirs.”
The post is holding a private celebration Saturday, March 14, to mark the centennial, and during the dinner and event will honor Scoutmaster James Jackson of BSA Troop 311 with this year’s Civic Award.
