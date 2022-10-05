Rolling Hills Industries, a cleaning services company based in Latrobe, recently made the transition to an employee-owned business.
“I am so excited that Rolling Hills is now employee-owned,” said John Brophy, retiring owner of Rolling Hills. “The success of this business has and always will be our employees, and so making them owners, while ensuring the business will forever be part of the community, just makes sense.”
The business, which is nearly 40 years old, is the largest contract cleaner in Westmoreland County. It was founded in 1983. Brophy owned the business, headquartered at 700 Hoke St., Latrobe, for eight years.
Rolling Hills Industries was purchased by Teamshares, whose mission is to “help a network of 10,000 small businesses become employee-owned, creating $10 billion of stock wealth for hardworking Americans while supporting a generation of business owners through confident retirement.”
Teamshares buys businesses from retiring owners, granting 10% of the business’s stock to employees after the closing of the sale, and progressively increases employee ownership to 80% within 15-20 years.
“Rolling Hills joins four other Pennsylvania-based small businesses and more than 50 across America that have become employee-owned through Teamshares,” said Teamshares Chief Customer Officer Madhuri Kommareddi. “Employee ownership is the future of small business and ensures local businesses can remain strong after their owner retires. We are excited to welcome Rolling Hills’ 142 new employee-owners and retiring owner John Brophy to the Teamshares network.”
According to Teamshares Chief Communications Officer Jaimen Sfetko, Teamshares was founded in 2019 by Michael Brown, Alex Eu and Kevin Shiiba. The trio had experience purchasing small businesses and found that bringing the “business and technology resources of big business to small businesses, starting with stock ownership,” would lead to a “network of financially durable companies that never have to be sold again.”
“Roughy 70-80% of businesses fail to sell at the time of an owner’s retirement, so succession is a big issue,” Sfetko said.
As part of Teamshares’ transition model, the company “recruits and trains talented, ambitious presidents to lead companies forward, helping them grow through world-class educators and peer-based learning among fellow network presidents.”
“A new president learns from the old owner, and there’s usually a 45-day transition period, then they take over fully and the former owner has the benefit of knowing the business will go on,” Sfetko said.
A new company president has not yet been named, Sfetko said.
Rolling Hills Industries is the 54th company in the U.S. to be acquired by Teamshares. Other acquisitions in Pennsylvania include Commercial Refrigeration of Harrisburg, Rite Envelope of Downingtown, Runkles of York and Stahl Plumbing and HVAC of Pittsburgh.
According to Rolling Hills Industries’ website, the company offers cleaning services for banks, office buildings, warehouses, medical and surgical facilities, and automobile showrooms.
The employee-owners’ mission is to be the “premier provider of commercial and industrial cleaning services and products in Westmoreland, Indiana and surrounding counties.”
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.