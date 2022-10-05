Rolling Hills Industries, a cleaning services company based in Latrobe, recently made the transition to an employee-owned business.

“I am so excited that Rolling Hills is now employee-owned,” said John Brophy, retiring owner of Rolling Hills. “The success of this business has and always will be our employees, and so making them owners, while ensuring the business will forever be part of the community, just makes sense.”

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

