Latrobe City Manager Michael Gray anticipates work on upgrading the city’s three railroad underpasses to begin later this summer.
At its June 8 meeting, Latrobe City Council will consider authorizing Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. to prepare and advertise bids for improvements to city underpasses located along Jefferson, Ligonier and Alexandria streets, that run beneath the Norfolk Southern Railway tracks.
Gray said improvements will include sidewalk repairs, new lighting, and sandblasting and painting the steel structures beneath the three bridges.
He anticipates work to begin in July or August, depending on contractors’ scheduling.
“Once we get bids out, I should have a better idea,” Gray said following Tuesday’s meeting, which was held via teleconference.
Sandblasting and painting would be done first, with sidewalk upgrades — which includes installing handicap-accessible curb ramps — to follow.
“There’s a lot of coordination with this project,” he said, adding that electrical work to install LED lights “mainly where sidewalks are” would be the last phase.
Latrobe will fund the project through a $100,000 grant from the state’s Multimodal Transportation Fund, which Gray says the city received initial approval for in late 2019.
Gray added that scheduling for construction may begin after bids are prepared, reviewed and awarded to the lowest bidder.
Also at the June 8 meeting, council plans to ratify a resolution approving an agreement with the Westmoreland County Housing Authority to provide police services at authority properties in Latrobe — which includes Latrobe Manor and Loyalhanna Apartments on Jefferson Street, and three other properties in the city.
“It’s not that there’s an increase in incidents or problems … there would just be a police presence for approximately 12 hours a week,” Latrobe police chief John Sleasman explained.
“(The authority) would reimburse the city for all the overtime. It’s more of a deterrent than it is anything else.”
Sleasman added that police would be expected to patrol floor to floor. Officers will mingle with residents, and get feedback on issues to try and resolve them.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for us and for (the residents). There’s no cost to the city for this,” Sleasman said, assuring council that officers would have “no issues” covering 12 hours a week.
In other business, council member Christine Weller proposed that Latrobe still hold a modified firework show on the Fourth of July, citing that New Stanton held a similar event on May 23.
“People could use something to look forward to,” Weller said.
In her proposal, Weller suggested that residents stay in their cars, adding that the city has enough parking to host such an event.
However, Latrobe Mayor Rosie Wolford raised several concerns, including that state guidelines for COVID-19 precautions are followed.
“It’s expensive, not just the cost of fireworks, but additional resources for police,” Wolford said. “Who would organize it?” she added.
Latrobe police chief John Sleasman said such an event is “doable,” but he too cited some concerns.
“I have concerns as well with keeping everyone in their vehicles, traffic control and public safety,” Sleasman said. “I don’t know if it’s the right time to do that,” adding that he will look more into what it would take to plan such an event, later this week.
Wolford said city officials will contact the New Stanton Borough manager for more information on last Saturday’s event to see if something similar could be planned in Latrobe.
In late April, Latrobe officials canceled the community’s annual Fourth of July Celebration, citing concerns about holding large gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Additionally, council’s agenda for its June 8 meeting includes:
- An ordinance increasing the indebtedness in the amount of $350,000 for the city’s capital line of credit;
- Authorizing Gray to seek bids for the janitorial services of the municipal building and parking garage facilities. Gray noted that Rolling Hills Industries Inc. has provided the City of Latrobe janitorial services since 1995. “I think this might be the time where we seek some proposals to see where we’re coming in on the charges for the services that are provided,” Gray said;
- A resolution accepting the resignation of Jen Jones from the planning commission. Council noted that it needs to advertise for her replacement, stressing that the commission needs at least three members to function. “Hopefully we can get somebody from the community to step up. It’s not a lot of time commitment,” Wolford said;
- A resolution authorizing Gray to sign grant documents related to the purchase of four new bulletproof vests for the Latrobe Police Department. The amount requested is $2,480. The city purchases new vests every two years, according to Gray. “Every so often, the vests expire,” Sleasman said. “Thank goodness there’s a grant out there that reimburses the city for the cost of the vests.”;
- A resolution to ratify the continuation of declaration of emergency until July 13. The current declaration expires June 8. “My recommendation is, as long as the state is under a declaration of emergency, we should follow suit,” the Latrobe mayor said. “It makes us eligible for potential funding down the road.” Gray explained that the declaration allows the city to hire contractors without following contractual rules, such as the bidding process. The city has yet to utilize emergency powers under the declaration, according to Wolford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.