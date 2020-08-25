Latrobe’s new police sergeant, officers honored

Latrobe’s new police sergeant was recognized with a pinning ceremony held Monday during Latrobe City Council’s special meeting.
Last month council voted to approve Det. Ron Keslar to the position of sergeant in the Latrobe Police Department, to replace retiring Sgt. Nunzio Santo Columbo. On Monday, Keslar received his sergeant stripes pin, which was placed upon his uniform by his father, Ron Keslar Sr.
“Ron is a well-respected officer within the department, with a great working relationship with outside agencies,” Latrobe police chief John Sleasman said during the brief ceremony.
“He has a strong willingness to share his knowledge and experiences with our younger officers.”
The police chief noted that Keslar has worked as co-coordinator of the city’s DUI task force. He also initiated and maintains the department’s Narcan program and “aggressively pursues the grant funding for the ballistic vests that we wear.”
“It was a great choice to promote Ron,” Sleasman added. “We’re glad to have him with us.”
Keslar says his new role is “not a whole lot different. We all work together as a team.”
His wife, Allison Keslar, and three children were also present for the pinning ceremony.
Sleasman also commended three members of the Latrobe Police Department for their efforts, which led to more than two dozen people being indicted by a federal grand jury last week in connection with an alleged fentanyl trafficking ring.
Det. Mike Wigand, Sleasman and officers Matthew Reeves and Sean Grosso were involved with the investigation.
“Approximately 11 months ago, an incident occurred in the city limits involving a fentanyl-laced heroin overdose,” Sleasman said Monday. “This tragic incident became the basis for a federal investigation into fentanyl and heroin distribution into the Latrobe area by numerous individuals from the Latrobe and Pittsburgh area.”
Sleasman noted that Wigand became the lead investigator into the incident and began a “crusade to right the wrong.”
“Wigand sought out assistance from the FBI and other resources, which led to countless hours of investigation, surveillance details, undercover purchases of narcotics and intelligence gathering of anyone involved in narcotics trafficking in and around the Latrobe area,” Sleasman added.
The four members of the Latrobe police department were sworn in as special investigators of the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, which “involved federal wiretap and other investigative tools to seek out and identify individuals involved in narcotics trafficking,” according to Sleasman.
“It started as a seemingly small incident in Latrobe and led to a large scale, federal heroin distribution case which resulted in 26 federal grand jury indictments, including the six defendants in Latrobe,” Sleasman added.
On Aug. 19, the federal grand jury convened and returned with the indictments.
“On Aug. 20, those indictments were served and arrests were made. All six defendants from Latrobe were found, arrested and arraigned before a federal magistrate in Pittsburgh,” Sleasman said. “The residents and visitors of Latrobe can rest a little easier knowing those responsible for a large portion of heroin coming into Latrobe recently will be held accountable for their actions,” Sleasman said. “I’d like to personally recognize these officers for an outstanding job. They should be very proud of themselves.”
The officers involved received a round of applause from council and their friends and family present during Monday’s special council meeting.
