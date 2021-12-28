Eighteen years ago, Rosie Wolford started a career serving the City of Latrobe, first on council for a decade and then two terms as its mayor — a stretch that ended Monday as she pounded the gavel for the last time at council’s agenda meeting.
“I just want to thank everyone. It’s been a real honor and privilege to serve here these past 18 years…I’m really proud of the team we put together and the accomplishments we’ve made,“ said Wolford at the end of her last “official“ meeting.
She thanked many council members and staff by name for their support.
“I will miss these things,” added Wolford, but added that it won’t be that easy to get rid of her and they may see her in the audience from time to time.
She also wished her successor and her deputy mayor, Eric Bartels, well.
“I wish you well, Eric,” she said. “I know you’ll do well for the city and all the residents and for all those council members who are continuing…I wish you the best. I’ll be watching.”
When council reconvenes in 2022, it will consider a number of resolutions that are customary for the beginning of the year, including the appointments of deputy mayor, city secretary, city solicitor and city engineering firm; along with appointments assigning new council members to various committees, including someone to replace outgoing council member Gerald Baldonieri on the city’s park and recreation board. In addition, council will also have a number of motions related to upcoming projects.
Some of those include:
- To authorize the public works director to seek proposals for the purchase of a utility bucket truck;
- To authorize Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. to advertise for bids for equipment and operators on an hourly rate for storm sewer repairs and for equipment and operators on an hourly rate for electric repairs, as needed;
- To authorizie the city manager to seek bid proposals for the purchase of video conferencing equipment for council chambers, with funds to be taken from the city’s coronavirus relief funding).
In addition, council will consider approving the reappointment of Ellen Keefe to the Latrobe Municipal Authority board for a term to expire Jan. 31, 2027.
Other items to be considered include:
- A resolution amending the safety policy handbook to include motor vehicle record and driver evaluation;
- An intergovernmental cooperation agreement wth the Greater Latrobe School District for the purchase of salt.
