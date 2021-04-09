Spring is in full swing, which means the annual Latrobe Community Vegetable Garden Project is just around the corner.
Sponsored by the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program (LCRP), this yearly event gives Latrobe residents who may not have enough space for a garden at home the opportunity to plant a vegetable garden of their own by providing well-maintained, quality garden plots for them.
Luckily, LCRP Executive Director Jarod Trunzo said there are still several plots available.
“It’s a really popular program,” Trunzo said. “It’s another unique thing in Latrobe that makes this place special.”
Registration is $20 to rent a plot. Forms are available at www.latroberevitalization.org, under the “Projects” tab.
There are about 35 plots — roughly 8 feet by 20 feet each — between the corner of Irving Avenue and Catherine Street (Frogtown Lane) and Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515.
“The plots come tilled with the proper nutrients and pH balance for the season,” Trunzo said.
Water is also available onsite, as well as barrels for weeds and stones. Participants are responsible for weeding their gardens at a minimum of once every 10 days.
“We support all forms of sustainability,” Trunzo said. “It’s been a really positive program that has grown, and we continue to make improvements to the garden area.”
Plots will be ready to begin planting by opening day on May 3.
If for whatever reason participants cannot maintain their garden, contact the LCRP office at 724-805-0112, or the Union Mission of Latrobe at 724-539-3550, to make arrangements for vegetables to be given to those in need.
Trunzo said long-time community garden volunteers John Wandrisco, Ed Sparber, Mike Sherback and Stan Akins make this annual event possible.
“They do so much work for the program, it’s unbelievable,” he said. “They put hundreds of hours in to make this work. It would be impossible otherwise.”
It’s also a way for different generations of Latrobe residents to come together and learn about gardening in a friendly environment, he said.
“It’s a great thing to meet some new people down there,” Trunzo said. “We’ve had some younger families come in and learn from some of the old timers who have been doing this since the ‘60s and ‘70s.”
In a typical year, all 35 plots are rented out, so it’s best to submit registration forms as soon as possible.
“It’s important to the community, this is all part of revitalization as a whole,” Trunzo said.
With questions, contact LCRP executive assistant Tracy Ulewicz at tracy@latroberevitalization.org.
