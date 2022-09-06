In 2021, organizers brought back shopping local with the popular Art Walk as a part of the Latrobe Shop Hop Nights. This year, the event is expanding to include not only artwork by local artisans, but live jazz music and samples from local wineries and cideries to enjoy while shopping locally.
According to Emily Pasqualino, founder of the Shop Hop Nights, the event is being held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at various shops around downtown Latrobe. Merchants participating include: Latrobe Art Center, The Paper Heart, Eclectique, Green Goddess, Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats, 512 Coffee & Ice Cream, the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, R. Klein Meals Kitchen and Mangata Massage & Holistic Practices. In addition, Carmine’s Pizza & Pasta and Scotty G’s Pizzeria will be open for dining throughout the evening.
Shop Hop participants can check in at a booth outside of the art center to receive a wristband for wine and cider tastings. Samplings are only permitted for shoppers 21 or older.
Pasqualino said she is hopeful the addition of the tastings will draw additional attendees to the event.
Wineries providing samplings include Own Brook Winery, Christian W. Klay Winery and Raspberry Acres Winery. Own Brook will have bottles available for purchase at their booth, located inside The Paper Heart. Raspberry Acres will have wine to purchase inside their tasting room at Eclectique.
Cider by Tattiebogle CiderWorks will be available for sampling and purchase at the Chamber visitor center.
“Adding the opportunity to support local wineries and ciders along with artists from the Latrobe Art Center…has us very hopeful for an enjoyable evening in downtown Latrobe,” said Pasqualino.
Following check-in, visitors are encouraged to participate in the Art Walk and enjoy artwork by local artists.
Unlike last year, Pasqualino said the artwork will be on display, but there won’t be voting. The artwork is being provided by art center gallery participants, but will be available for purchase through the art center. There will also be live artists painting in select locations around the town.
Michael Tusay, executive director of the Latrobe Art Center, is thrilled to have many of its artists highlighted during the Art Walk.
“This is such a wonderful opportunity to promote the talent and work by our member artists,” said Tusay. “We are thrilled to be contributing to this month’s Shop Hop Night in this capacity and encourage visitors to really take time to appreciate the beauty on display around them while shopping local throughout the evening.”
In addition, Kyle Greene of KGB will be setting the mood with live jazz.
Participants are also encouraged to purchase tickets for a chance to win a Christian W. Klay Winery experience, which includes a hayride, tour and tasting for up to 25 people.
Pasqualino said she is pleased that everything having to do with this event is local – local shops, local artists, local wineries – and it’s all about supporting local businesses.
In addition, she thinks the timing for the event couldn’t be better.
“I want it to have the feel of a kick-off to fall,” said Pasqualino.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
