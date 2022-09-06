In 2021, organizers brought back shopping local with the popular Art Walk as a part of the Latrobe Shop Hop Nights. This year, the event is expanding to include not only artwork by local artisans, but live jazz music and samples from local wineries and cideries to enjoy while shopping locally.

According to Emily Pasqualino, founder of the Shop Hop Nights, the event is being held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at various shops around downtown Latrobe. Merchants participating include: Latrobe Art Center, The Paper Heart, Eclectique, Green Goddess, Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats, 512 Coffee & Ice Cream, the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, R. Klein Meals Kitchen and Mangata Massage & Holistic Practices. In addition, Carmine’s Pizza & Pasta and Scotty G’s Pizzeria will be open for dining throughout the evening.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

